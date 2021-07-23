Ahead of local polls, Imran Khan says he will ask Kashmiri if they want to join Pakistan or remain independent





Imran Khan at PoK | Photo credit: Twitter

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that his government would hold a referendum to seek the advice of the Kashmiris if they wanted to stay with Pakistan or exist as an independent nation. Addressing a rally, Khan said the people of Kashmir have been waging wars for “liberation” for over a century and therefore “deserved to decide their own fate”.

Speaking at a rally in Tarar Khal in occupied Pakistani Kashmir (PoK), Khan said his government would hold a referendum for the “Kashmiri” to decide “they want to join Pakistan”. “Then we will hold a second referendum and ask them to choose whether they want to stay with Pakistan or be independent,” he said.

“I will tell the world that Pakistan stands alongside its Kashmiri brothers in their struggle for independence,” Khan said as quoted by FYR News. “I give a message to Yasin Malik to remain patient and unwavering as victory draws near,” he added in an attempt to stir up emotions around the separatists in Kashmir.

Pakistan’s lost diplomatic battle over Kashmir

At the rally ahead of the scheduled 2021 PoK elections, Khan said his government was determined to raise the Kashmir issue on global platforms and would continue to do so in the days to come.

Pakistani government Tehrik e Insaaf (PTI) has lost several diplomatic wars against Kashmir in the recent past. Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue in global forums since August 5, 2019, when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by repealing Article 370, have received a quiet response from the global community as well as China, often called The Ally of Islamabad in all times.

