PSPC withdrawn, UAE bail hearing changed





Thomas Barrack, Executive Chairman and CEO of Colony Capital, participates in a panel discussion at the Milken Institute’s Annual Global Conference at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

Michael Kovac | Getty Images

The bail hearing for Thomas Barrack, the private equity investor accused of illegally pressuring his close friend, former President Donald Trump, on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, has been postponed to Friday in federal court in Los Angeles.

Also on Friday, Falcon Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company backed by Barrack, told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it was withdrawing its registration statement with the agency “because the company chose to abandon “the planned transactions.

The deals included an initial public offering of 25 million shares to raise $ 250 million for Falcon Acquisition, which was formed by the family office of Barrack, Falcon Peak, and TI Capital.

Falcon Acquisition, which had planned to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange, had said it was targeting tech-focused companies as mergers.

A Falcon Peak attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

Barrack, 74, has been jailed since his arrest Tuesday in Los Angeles. He was originally scheduled to have his bail hearing on Monday, with Thomas Grimes, a 27-year-old Barrack’s associate, who is indicted in the case.

But the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York, which is prosecuting Barrack and Grimes, said Friday morning that the two men’s bail hearing would take place at 1 p.m. ET in California.

Prosecutors had requested Tuesday at Barrack’s first Los Angeles appearance that he be detained until at least he appears in Brooklyn court for another hearing over the risk that he may flee to avoid to face the charges. Barrack has Lebanese nationality and owns a private jet.

A spokesperson for Barrack declined CNBC’s request to comment on the change in bail hearing.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Barrack, who was chairman of Trump’s inaugural fund in 2017, is accused along with Grimes and UAE national Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi of secretly defending Emirates interests under the leadership of senior officials in the country oil-rich Gulf. Prosecutors said the three influenced Trump’s campaign foreign policy positions in 2016 and continued that effort during Trump’s presidency until April 2018.

Barrack is also charged with obstructing justice and making multiple false statements during a June 2019 interview with federal law enforcement officials.

The indictment noted that Barrack had at the same time informally advised US officials on Middle East policy and requested an appointment to a senior position in the US government, including as a special envoy. in the Middle-East.

Alshahhi, 43, is still at large.

Barrack resigned last year as CEO of Colony Capital, a private equity firm he founded, and as executive chairman in April.

– Additional reporting by Kevin Breuninger of CNBC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/07/23/trump-ally-tom-barrack-spac-pulled-bail-hearing-in-uae-case-changed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos