Politics
Xi Jinping visits Tibet, first Chinese president in 31 years
Xi Jinping has been visiting the Tibet region for two days, the first visit by a Chinese president in 31 years, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported on Friday (23).
The Chinese leader arrived Wednesday (21) in the city of Nyingchi, in the southeast of the autonomous region.
The visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the invasion of Tibet by Communist troops, considered by Beijing as a “peaceful liberation”.
Due to the delicate political situation in the region, only one sitting Chinese president has been there since the creation of the People’s Republic of China in 1949. This is Jiang Zemin in July 1990.
Xi had been in Tibet in July 2011, but as Chinese vice president.
According to images broadcast on national television, as he got off the plane, Xi greeted a crowd dressed in traditional costumes and waving Chinese flags.
The president received “a warm welcome from top local officials and popular masses of all ethnic groups,” state broadcaster CCTV reported.
According to a note published about the visit, the president called for strengthening “national unity” and “patriotism” in Tibet.
“It is essential to strengthen interactions and exchanges between different ethnicities,” said the president, quoted by CCTV.
Xi Jinping also called on the population to “defend the national territory”, in a context of border tensions with neighboring India, more than a year after the clashes between these two Asian powers.
Xi traveled by train to Lhasa, the Tibetan capital, on Thursday and visited the Potala, the palace of the Dalai Lama, spiritual leader of Tibetans in exile in India since 1959.
According to the pre-Tibetan movement of the International Campaign for Tibet, residents of Lhasa said they had undergone “unusual checks on their movements” before the visit. Roadblocks and increased police surveillance were also mentioned.
Since the 2008 anti-China riots, Beijing has invested millions of dollars in Tibet, hoping to contain the influence of the Dalai Lama. Despite this, the discontent has not subsided and there are sporadic self-immolations by Buddhist monks loyal to the Dalai Lama.
