US Secretary of State to visit India next week to meet Prime Minister Modi





Antony Blinken to visit India from July 27 to 28 (Feature) Strong points This will be the first visit to India by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Antony Blinken to meet with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval

“Discussions will focus on regional and global issues,” said a statement New Delhi: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in India on Tuesday and meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, the government said on Friday, amid growing concerns over the US exit from Afghanistan. This will be Mr Blinken’s first visit, after assuming the post of US Secretary of State following the election of US President Joe Biden to India, who since the late 1990s has been closer and closer to the United States as the world’s two largest democracies see common interests on a rising China and other challenges. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited New Delhi as part of his first overseas trip, but Mr Blinken’s trip has been suspended due to a severe outbreak of COVID-19 in the country . The secretary of state will meet his Indian counterpart, Jaishankar, and Ajit Doval, the national security adviser, on Wednesday. “Secretary Blinken’s visit is an opportunity to continue the high-level bilateral dialogue and strengthen the Indo-American global strategic partnership,” the foreign ministry said in a statement. “The two sides will examine the strong and multifaceted bilateral relations between India and the United States, and the potential to further consolidate them,” he said. “Discussions will focus on regional and global issues of mutual interest – including recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indo-Pacific region, Afghanistan and cooperation at the UN,” the statement added. In addition to his trip to New Delhi, Mr. Blinken will also visit Kuwait City during his overseas trip from July 26 to 29, which, according to US State Department spokesman Ned Price, reaffirms the United States’ commitment to strengthen partnerships and underscores cooperation on their common priorities. . “In New Delhi on July 28, Secretary Blinken will meet with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss a wide range of issues, including continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts , Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values ​​and dealing with the climate crisis, ”said Mr. Price. “Blinken will travel to Kuwait City on July 28 where he will meet with senior Kuwaiti officials to continue discussions on key bilateral issues that underscore the importance of our 60 years of diplomatic relations,” he said. India has been one of the most enthusiastic supporters of the Afghan government, which took office with international support after the American invasion following the attacks of September 11, 2001. President Joe Biden ordered US troops to leave Afghanistan, ending the longest US-ever war by the end of August, saying nothing more could be achieved – despite the gains rapids on the ground of the Taliban insurgents. The Taliban greeted anti-Indian extremists fiercely when Sunni Muslim terrorists ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001, with an Indian civilian airliner hijacked into the Taliban stronghold of Kandahar in 1999. India has injected $ 3 billion into Afghanistan since 2001, including helping to build a new parliament, angering its historic rival, Pakistan, which was the mainstay of the Taliban. India recently evacuated 50 diplomats and others from its consulate in Kandahar, although it insisted the mission remained open and staff would return as soon as security improved. Under President Biden, the United States has also sought to step up cooperation with India on key climate change and global health priorities with an agreement announced in March for India to produce one billion doses of vaccine. Covid with the support of the United States, Japan and Australia. (With contributions from AFP)

