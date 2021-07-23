Top news of the day: Tokyo Olympic Games begin with muted Opening Ceremony and empty stadium; Government says there is no set schedule to complete COVID-19 vaccination, and more





Today’s headlines, and more.

Your sky above Tokyo National Stadium exploded in indigo and white as fireworks marked the start of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony, celebrating the world’s best athletes ready to compete amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks explode during the opening ceremony at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics on July 23, 2021. | Photo credit: AP

Vaccination is an ongoing and dynamic process, and therefore, a fixed schedule cannot be given for the completion of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, but people over 18 are expected to be vaccinated by December 2021 , informed the Ministry of Health. Lok Sabha in a written response.

Parliament did not function for the fourth day in a row following protests from opposition parties on issues ranging from the Pegasus controversy to the agitation of farmers.

Mr Sens’s suspension comes a day after he snatched up and tore up the statement on Pegasus that Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was reading.

He alleged that this was the year that Israels NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware, was paid hundreds of crore for snooping on several phones of prominent individuals.

Mr. Gandhi accuses the Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior of treason.

Responding to an unstarred question from two MPs, Bharati Pravin Pawar said in Lok Sabha that exams were scheduled for September, that the number of centers had been increased to avoid overcrowding and that all applicants would receive a protection kit. . .

Expressing fears that the death toll could worsen further, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said 15 to 20 people had still not been found.

The provisions of the law cannot be invoked to harass the applicant simply because he did not appear personally before the investigator on the basis of the notice previously issued to him under Article 160 of Cr .PC treating him as a witness in the case, the court said by setting aside the notice under section 41A, which was tantamount to treating him as an accused.

A few days before his resignation amid a cloud of corruption accusations, Mr. Yediyurappa is again under pressure from the central party leadership to resign and allow a smooth transition even as the Veerashaiva-Lingayat card is at hand. new at stake in Karnataka politics.

Reports allege that Imran Khan was a potential target of the Israeli manufacturing program by customers of the NSO Group.

US-based ice cream brand Ben and Jerry has decided to stop selling its products to Jewish settlements in the Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.

IOC, which controls about a third of India’s 5 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, aims to increase its capacity to around 500,000 bpd by 2023-24.

The division bench composed of Judge Satish Chandra Sharma and Judge Nataraj Rangaswamy delivered the verdict on July 23 while upholding the June 11 verdict of a single judge bench, which upheld the ICC ruling. Amazon and Flipkart had appealed the Single Judges’ order.

Since the first modern Summer Games in 1896, each edition has revealed something new and produced remarkable athletes who have made the Games their own, whether with a medal race or an unforgettable spectacle.

As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured playing time for almost everyone on the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made their debuts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-july-23-2021-tokyo-olympics-begin-with-muted-opening-ceremony-and-empty-stadium-government-says-no-fixed-timeline-to-complete-covid-19-vaccination-and-more/article35492766.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos