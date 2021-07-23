Turkey, Greece search for missing after sinking migrant boat





Athens (AFP) The Greek and Turkish coastguards are looking for at least eight people missing after the sinking of a boat carrying 45 migrants off the coast of Crete, officials said on Friday. Thirty-seven people, mostly from Syria and Iraq, were recovered in adverse weather conditions after the boat sank near international waters near the Greek island on Thursday, police told AFP from the Greek port. Five of them were flown by helicopter to the Greek island of Karpathos on Thursday while 30 others – including a woman and a child – were flown to the Greek town of Ierapetra in south-eastern Crete, reported an AFP photographer. Friday’s search operations were hampered by high winds, Greek port police said. Two Turkish frigates and a maritime patrol plane were also looking for the missing migrants, the Turkish defense ministry said. Survivors said eight to twelve other people were on board the boat when it sank 60 nautical miles southeast of Crete, Greek port police said. # photo1 Illegal immigrants often use Turkey as a transit point to reach prosperous states of the European Union via Greece. Many depend on smugglers and risk their lives through perilous journeys in overcrowded boats. In 2016, Turkey signed an agreement with the EU to stem the flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for certain incentives, including financial assistance. Turkey is currently hosting some 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria. – Turkey expects more from the EU – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long called for more EU help dealing with refugees and has in the past threatened to open the Turkish border unless the bloc provides additional funds. In June, EU leaders approved plans to give Turkey an additional 3 billion euros ($ 3.6 billion) over the next few years for assistance to Syrian refugees and to help strengthen border controls. The new financing plan is part of a series of incentives the bloc is using to try to keep Erdogan on the side, with Brussels also offering to modernize a customs union with Turkey and start high-level talks on issues ranging from health to safety. But Turkey responded to the proposal by saying that the idea that money is enough to solve migration is “a great illusion”, urging more cooperation with the EU to tackle the problem at other levels. . Ankara has repeatedly stated that it wants a review of the 2016 agreement in a way that “meets the needs of the day and common interests.” Turkey now fears a new wave of Afghan refugees as US troops withdraw after 20 years of fighting against the Taliban, who are regaining territory. Erdogan said this week that Turkey was in talks with Afghan authorities on the issue of migrants. AFP 2021

