We left Snapchat for dead. Instead, it’s flourishing.





Spanchat CEO and Co-Founder Evan Spiegel speaks at the Disrupt SF 2019 conference in Moscone … [+] Center on October 04, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Getty Images

Rewind a few years, and something seemed very wrong at Snap Inc.

In 2018, its Android app was not performing very well, a definite problem as more than two-thirds of the world did not use an iPhone. A redesign failed and an exodus of staff took place, including top executives like Imran Khan, the former chief strategy officer who left to start an e-commerce startup. Instagram had swept away its Stories feature and improved it, reducing Snapchat’s appeal. Meanwhile, the newly listed company has missed performance milestones it promised on Wall Street it would meet, frustrating observers who can help sway public perception of stocks and influence the trajectory of stocks. And for a while, those stocks seemed to be stuck in a frenzied tumble. After entering the public markets at $ 27 a share in March 2017, Snaps shares fell below $ 6 in December 2018.

Things couldn’t look more different at the moment. Snap stock is now trading at an all-time high: $ 77 per share after the company announced its second quarter results Thursday night. In the wake of this, the praise from Wall Street has been effusive. A monster neighborhood, concluded Cowens John Blackledge. Great force all around, Ygal Arounian wrote in a note to clients reviewing Snaps’ results. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel himself seems quite satisfied. We are excited about the huge opportunity for our business in 2021 and beyond, he said on a conference call with analysts.

Where Snap once offered disappointments, its expectations are now exceeding: Quarterly revenue soared 116% from a year ago to $ 982.1 million, 16% higher than Wall Street predicted. . The company continues to experience significant growth in its primary market, North America, where sales climbed 129% to $ 701.7 million. (As a company ages, it often places its hopes for growth in overseas markets.) In Europe, sales nearly doubled to $ 152.3 million. Snap is experiencing high demand from advertisers and has been able to raise prices in parts of the developed world that pay higher prices.

Another very significant number of daily active users has also increased significantly. The company had 293 million such users in the second quarter, an increase of 23%. Coming back to the bad days: When Snap released its second quarter 2018 results, its data showed it was losing users, down 1.5% to 188 million.

To keep gaining more users, Snap has put a lot of emphasis on augmented reality and Spotlight, its competitor TikTok. Right now, Snaps AR primarily allows users to add photo filters and overlay images to their posts, and some 200 million people engage with Snaps AR technology every day, according to the company. But the company sees a bigger role for AR and aims to create technology that would allow people to shop virtually, perhaps seeing themselves in shirts or what a chair would look like in a house. On Thursday’s conference call, Jeremi Gorman, Chief Commercial Officer of Snap, succinctly summed up the opportunity: Brands really need to find a replacement for malls and showrooms. (There’s also Snaps’ latest attempt at AR-powered glasses, his Spectacles, which he announced at a company conference in May.)

Regarding Spotlight, the company said the daily time on this part of the app increased by 60% but didn’t offer anything more accurate. Snap has kept Spotlight details more vague than in the past, offering growth percentages rather than hard numbers. One thing’s for sure: it doesn’t give Spotlight that much money. It funneled $ 1 million a day to Spotlight, distributing the funds to users with the most popular videos. But it changed its approach and spent $ 76 million on Spotlight in the last quarter, down about 15% from the previous quarter.

Spotlight so far has been a lead product meant to keep TikTok at bay. The company has yet to start selling ads in Spotlight, although it will likely start doing so soon. Spotlight sets up an entirely different section of the app, where users are encouraged to interact with content from strangers, not just posts from their friends. Spotlight, Spiegel explained Thursday, has really opened up a whole new web for us to explore this way of distributing content and actually helping people find things.

