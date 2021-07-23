“Now you feel right for following Boris Johnson’s baffling rules on Covid” – Brian Reade

I received a ping last Thursday and was told to stay home for six days.

What happened as well as my partner saying that Wife Swap had been put back into service, put in place, and I had to spend a week being told by Liz Truss that your personal hygiene is a SHAME !!

The app told me that I had been close to someone with Covid the previous Saturday, even though I had only left home once, to spend an hour in a beer garden with people who had just tested negative.

What has to be done? See the festivities of sunny weekends descend the Swanee, including the annual Fantasy Football Auction on Saturdays in a Buddy Garden that turns into a glorious all-day drinking session, as well as the family-friendly pub meal that I had planned for Sunday?

People I knew said the following: You mug. I deleted my app a long time ago … it’s not legally binding so don’t worry … you are double so ignore it.

But I did not do it. Like millions of others since the start of this pandemic, I thought about the NHS, played by the rules and canceled at the weekend.

Sunday I didn’t just feel like a mug, but a mug with the biggest D *** head in the world written on it.

Because Downing Street was telling us that although Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak were nuts, they wouldn’t be isolated because they were part of a pilot, which meant as long as they were negative they could walk through Soho and be massage in each salon.

A pilot project that none of us had heard of, let alone been invited. Hence the shortage of workers preventing the filling of supermarket shelves and the emptying of bins.

And although the furious backlash forced Johnson to turn back, his Cabinet cronies began to say that the ping was an advisory tool for us to make an informed decision. What does it mean?

Isn’t it time this country made an informed decision on how long it can continue to be ruled by shameless Billy Liars who thinks it’s okay to make rules as they go?

How long can we continue to suck the contempt they have for us on a daily basis?

I can’t remember the last time Johnson answered a question in the PMQ, but I can’t remember the last time a word he said was believable.







Dominic Cummings is a narcissistic fantasy, but I still believed most of what he said to the BBC this week about his ex-boss Johnson. Let him be lazy and ignorant, that he has no plans, that he surrounds himself with little dogs nodding his head, and that he let his wife dictate his policy to get her off his back. That he only cared about good headlines in the right-wing press, that he didn’t want blockages because they disturbed his free-market MPs, and that he was happy enough to see the over-80s die like a price.

Under normal circumstances, if only a quarter of those accusations were true, it could bring down a prime minister. But lived in the post-shame Johnson era where truth is mocked and honesty forsaken.

And I have no confidence that this country will come out of the immoral and financial hole it was sucked into until this dangerous sociopath is eliminated.

Over to you, voters. I don’t hold my breath.