Mike Pence was a January 6 hero. But he’s still doomed





While other reports reveal the actions of former Vice President Mike Pence amid the January 6 violence, his alleged heroism contrasts with many other prominent Republicans, whose reputations are tarnished for the way they took action on the Capitol riot.

But the former vice president seems trapped in a political impasse; too loyal to Donald Trump for those who stand firm against the former president and not loyal enough for diehard MAGA believers, despite all the evidence, that Trump won the last election.

Prior to the capture of the United States Capitol, Trump pressured Pence to reject Electoral College votes while presiding over a joint session of Congress to certify them.

The then vice president refused, stressing that his constitutional role was “largely ceremonial” and that it would be wrong for him to have the unilateral power to accept or reject electoral college votes.

Trump, alongside staunch allies and supporters, sharply criticized Pence for defying their demands and continued to question the election result even with President Joe Biden months after he took office.

In the aftermath of January 6, Pence also resisted calls from Democrats in the House to invoke the 25th Amendment and prematurely oust the president as he faced a second impeachment, this time accused of stoking an insurgency.

At the time, prominent constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz praised Pence in the Washington Post as “the hero of it all,” citing “inappropriate pressure” from Trump and “inappropriate efforts” by House Democrats.

Dershowitz, who represented Trump in his first impeachment trial, said: “He’s the one who comes across as a hero. He was right both times.”

Washington Post Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker also reported in their new book I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump’s Catastrophic Final Year that Pence refused to evacuate the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

The book says Pence believed leaving might justify those involved in the siege, recounting his protective detail: “I’m not leaving the Capitol.”

He made the decision even as some of the crowd chanted “hang Mike Pence”.

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) also recently suggested that Pence’s rejection of Trump’s demands precluded a possible imposition of martial law amid the push against election results. Raskin told Chris Hayes of MSNBC, “We were very lucky with Mike Pence.”

Former Vice President Mike Pence greets after addressing the Lincoln-Reagan GOP Dinner on June 3, 2021 in Manchester, New Hampshire. Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Such behavior by Pence can be respected by opponents of Trump. But for independent voters and moderates in either party, that may not yet be enough to erase years of loyalty to Trump – a loyalty that, to some extent, continues even now.

While Pence has said he believes he and Trump could never ‘come to an agreement’ on the events of January 6 and has defended his own actions, he has backed away from further direct and public criticism. .

Moreover, Pence’s actions on January 6 in no way alter the fundamental opposition to his strong beliefs – as a staunch conservative and religious, some of his views on hot issues such as abortion draw detractors, regardless. or his association with Trump.

And for the GOP’s “Never Trump” faction, Pence’s continued loyalty, albeit somewhat diminished, is a substantial obstacle to his ability to woo their support.

Richard Johnson, senior lecturer in US politics and politics at Queen Mary University in London, told Newsweek that Pence since the last election “no longer seems terribly interested in defending Trump or his actions.”

“Maybe it’s just because he thinks it’s the right thing to do, based on the events he saw on Capitol Hill, but in terms of internal party politics, I think it is. the disadvantage, ”Johnson said.

Pence will have a hard time defining himself as a “Trump continuity” candidate, Johnson said, due to what happened around the election. But he will also find it difficult to present himself as anti-Trump because of his four years of loyal service in the White House.

“It leaves him in a land of identity with no one in the fight for the future of the Republican Party, and it might end up pleasing no one,” Johnson told Newsweek, adding that “from a purely standpoint policy “Pence has” made a mess of things. “

“When he accepted the vice-presidency, a key advantage in terms of Republican politics was his ability to prepare him to be Trump’s heir apparent.

“One of the key facts of the past few years that must be kept in mind in order to understand the calculation of Republican politicians is that Trump remains very popular with party loyalists, far more so than many recent ex-presidents.”

Trump remains the dominant voice in the GOP and the favorite of many to be the party’s nomination for president in 2024. If he does not run, he could retain a kingmaker role, with his endorsement seen as a vital step for a candidate winning the nomination.

A source close to Pence told Newsweek in March that Pence had gathered support from the MAGA faction of the GOP and more mainstream Republicans.

“No other Republican has both good faith with the group of voters Make America Great Again – the former vice president defended President Trump’s platform and served loyally for the four years – and the wing traditional conservative party, ”they said.

However, Trump has generally demanded unwavering loyalty from those close to him – and his supporters have come to expect the same. Trump persisted in expressing his disappointment with Pence for not stepping in as he requested.

In June, Pence was heckled during a speech with some members of the crowd shouting ‘traitor’.

And despite this Trump-led backlash, Pence reiterated his belief behind his January 6 actions, saying he was “proud” of it and that there was “hardly any idea more anti-American than the idea that ‘one person can choose the American President. “

Next, President Donald Trump waves to then-Vice President Mike Pence on Election Night in the East Room of the White House in the wee hours of November 04, 2020 in Washington, DC Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While Pence has been touted as a candidate for 2024, his unique position would likely thwart such ambition.

Additionally, polls have shown Pence – and everyone else – behind Trump for the Republican nomination if he runs, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has sought the second-best position.

Asked about a 2024 Pence run, Andrew Wroe, a senior lecturer in American politics at the University of Kent in the UK, told Newsweek in April that Pence was “the story.”

When asked what he thinks about it now, Wroe told Newsweek: “Pence is still history. He has tried to get close to Trump this year and has done everything possible to avoid criticizing him. because he knows that the GOP base is in the grip of Trump and will determine the next presidential candidate for the Republican Party.

“But that’s not enough. He will never win the support of Trump or that of supporters of the ex-president. Pence’s actions on January 6 have been rightly praised, but not by those who matter to him. future within the GOP. “

While several signs point to political problems for Pence, Jon Herbert, a senior lecturer in the School of Social, Political and World Studies at Keele University, has suggested that the passage of time may provide him with an opportunity eventually.

“At first it looks like Pence can’t win here,” said Herbert, co-author of Donald J. Trump’s Ordinary Presidency.

“However … if one pushes to imagine a Pence lane … Trump’s star is just starting to fade now. It took longer than usual and he’s not taking the lane. traditional quiet, but the failure of his blog says something.

“In a few years, he will still gain media attention, but this is not news news to the media nor the shiny new solution to the country’s problems for the electorate. Perhaps the pro-Trump movement does not. won’t be the presence it even is now. The anti-Trump crowd is quite small within the party anyway, so losing them isn’t a compromise.

“Besides, the pro-Trump / anti-Trump divide isn’t the only way the Republican Party thinks today.”

Herbert said there are other avenues Pence could take to rally his support, away from the Trump or anti-Trump framing.

“Pence has the ability to build a campaign rooted in its relationship with the Christian right and its existing fundraising networks,” Herbert said.

“If Trump chooses not to run and Pence does well in the early primaries based on this support from the Christian right, Trump will want to support a winner. Trump can light up a dime if the mood takes it, so an endorsement the question is not irrelevant.

“So Mike can dream …”

Newsweek has contacted Pence’s office for comment.

Then-Vice President Mike Pence reads the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in the November presidential election in a joint session of Congress, after working all night on Capitol Hill on the 7th January 2021 / J. Scott Applewhite / Pool / Getty Images

