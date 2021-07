For the first time in 30 years, Xi Jinping visits Tibet

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President China Xi Jinping visited the Tibetan region for the first time in thirty years on Friday (23/7). In images broadcast by the Chinese state television channel, Video surveillanceXi was seen waving to crowds dressed in ethnic costumes and waving the Chinese flag as he got off his plane. Xi’s arrival was even greeted by the red carpet and brought to life by the dancers who performed around him. As reported AFPXi did arrive at the main airport in Nyingchi, southeast Tibet, on Wednesday (7/21). However, Xi’s visit was not made public until two days later. “After a warm welcome by cadres and masses of all ethnic groups, President Xi went to the Nyang River Bridge to learn about the ecological and environmental protection of the Yarlung Tsangpo River and the Nyang River.” , indicates the report. Video surveillance. Xi also visited the Planning Museum of Nyingchi City and Other Areas of Tibet to see urban development planning, rural revitalization and urban park development. On Thursday, Xi went to Nyingchi Station to inquire about the planning of the Sichuan-Tibet railway before taking the train to Lhasa. So far, Tibet is a Special Autonomous Region of China which is sensitive to the Bamboo Curtain country’s policy. The Himalayan region was once under Chinese control. However, in 1951, China declared that it had “peacefully liberated” Tibet. Although it has become an autonomous region, many Tibetans in exile have accused the Chinese government of religious persecution and of trying to erode their culture. In 2008, deadly riots broke out in Tibet after anger grew over rapid developments in China that eroded their ancient culture. The anti-China protests killed many people including several monks who set themselves on fire in the heart of Lhasa. Since 2008, China has invested in Tibet, making the region one of China’s most dynamic economies. Beijing sees development as an antidote to Tibetan discontent, where much of the population still respects the Dalai Lama, the region’s spiritual leader, and does not appreciate the influx of Chinese tourists and settlers. Xi visited Tibet twice, in 1998 as chairman of the Communist Party of Fujian Province and in 2011 as vice chairman of China. However, the last visit of a Chinese president to Tibet was in 1990, then occupied by President Jiang Zemin. (rds / dea)



