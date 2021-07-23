Conspiracy theories. Donald Trump followers. Pandemic sees increase in online right-wing extremism in Canada, report warns of increase as lockdowns lift





Forty four million reactions on Facebook. Nine million retweets. Over 600,000 YouTube comments. Sixteen million views on Telegram.

During the pandemic, far-right online activity has flourished in Canada, according to a new study, with participants capitalizing on people’s concerns about COVID-19 and flooding social media platforms with conspiracy theories related to the pandemic. pandemic while stoking hatred against the government and minorities, especially Asians.

As lockdown restrictions ease, authorities should anticipate “a potential increase in extremist activity” in Canada, warns the study released this week by the UK-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

“We know these groups are using social media and messaging platforms to radicalize new people to spread their toxic and hateful ideology,” research co-author Jacob Davey told The Star. far right at the institute. “This poses a significant threat both to public safety, but also to the general environment in which Canadians live.”

The findings are consistent with a December 2020 analytical brief from the Canadian Security Intelligence Service that raised concerns that violent extremists were exploiting the pandemic online, “amplifying perceived failures of government response measures” and embracing theories of the Internet. pandemic plot that “rationalize and justify violence.”

“Followers of (ideologically motivated violent extremism) and others are using the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to promote disinformation and alternative narratives regarding both the cause of the pandemic and potential societal outcomes.” said the CSIS report, which was obtained by the Initiate a Freedom of Information request.

“The blame for the pandemic focuses primarily on specific communities, global businesses, China, government and societal elites. Individuals and groups adopt or promote plots that best fit their personalized worldview and the range of their grievances. In particular, they include anti-government and ethno-nationalist views. “

The latest study was carried out by researchers from the Institute for Strategic Dialogue and analysts from Ontario Tech University, University of New Brunswick and Michigan State University.

The team tracked the online habits of Canadian right-wing extremists in 2020, using more than three million messages sent by 2,400 groups, channels and accounts on various platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, 4chan and Telegram.

Due to lockdowns linked to the pandemic, more people have been spending time online, Davey said, looking for explanations or scapegoats.

“It created the perfect vacuum for right-wing extremists,” he said. “They can exploit the pandemic cynically enough to find willing scapegoats and ultimately inject their toxic ideology into the discourse. “

The pandemic was the most widely discussed topic, accounting for nearly 40% of all posts, “with releases often focusing on conspiracy theories and manifested in anger at the government,” the researchers found.

A bizarre conspiracy theory has suggested that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates was behind the pandemic and wanted to use vaccines to implant people with microchips in order to track their movements.

Canadian politics was the second most discussed topic, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being the most mentioned politician. Discussions around him were overwhelmingly negative, the researchers found.

Not far behind was American politics. The data showed that Canadian right-wing extremists were heavily influenced by events in the United States and Donald Trump appeared in numerous posts.

“It raises fears that an emboldened and increasingly violent far right in the United States may help inspire similar activity in Canada, as Canadian right-wing extremists look to their American counterparts for inspiration.” , wrote the researchers.

During the US election last year, trolls on 4chan created and distributed a bogus article suggesting that Canada was preparing to launch an invasion of the United States if Donald Trump won the election. It all appeared to be part of an effort to exacerbate political tensions between neighboring countries “at the time of a high-stakes political event,” the researchers wrote.

A small but disturbing subset of threads analyzed by the researchers targeted minority communities with overt hatred.

“This included a number of white supremacist channels on Telegram promoting the ideology that helped inspire the attack on Christchurch in 2019 and sharing guides on how to prepare for violence,” the researchers wrote. .

Davey cited last month’s attack in London, Ont., In which a young man mowed down a Muslim family of four with a vehicle allegedly because of their faith, as another manifestation of violent extremism in the country. Canada.

“The dissemination of this ideology which seeks to denigrate minorities and polarize individuals does not exist in a vacuum. What people type on a Facebook group or on Twitter isn’t just about people screaming into the void online – they reach other people, they convince other people to embrace that way of thinking.

Davey praised the government for adding the Proud Boys, Atomwaffen Division, Base and the Russian Imperial Movement to the government’s list of terrorist organizations earlier this year.

But that’s not enough, he says. Right-wing extremists don’t just organize themselves as card-holders of a particular group; they participate in more flexible online communities.

“This transnational threat will ultimately require international coordination to address it. ”

Madeleine Gomery, press secretary to Minister of Public Safety Bill Blair, said on Wednesday that beyond the list of a number of violent extremist organizations as terrorist entities, Canada has quadrupled the funding available for communities at risk of hate-motivated violence to improve their safety.

On Wednesday, Blair announced that the government is allocating $ 6 million to help religious and cultural organizations improve their security infrastructure and provide training for staff to respond to hate crimes. Another $ 2 million has been proposed in the coming fiscal year to focus on anti-Asian hate crimes.

Last month, she added, the government introduced a bill that would amend, among other things, the Canadian Human Rights Act to add a new discriminatory practice of communicating hate speech online. and make amendments to the Criminal Code to prevent hate propaganda offenses and hate crimes.

The government is also drafting a discussion paper that will set out rules on how social media platforms should deal with harmful content, including hate speech and terrorist content.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestar.com/news/canada/2021/07/23/conspiracy-theories-donald-trump-followers-pandemic-sees-a-rise-in-right-wing-extremism-online-in-canada-and-report-warns-of-a-surge-as-lockdowns-lift.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos