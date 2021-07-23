Governors vs CM: who spends the most in spending?





A recent analysis of government spending revealed that there is a stark contrast between official spending. According to the analysis, the expenses of the office of the presidents amounted to Rs 1020 million, while the expenses of the secretariat of the PM were around Rs 921 million.

Social media users are bewildered by the big difference between the numbers. According to them, Pakistani President Alvi spends almost 100 million rupees more than Prime Minister Khan; however, nothing on the presidents’ side has justified such huge spending so far.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Khan is receiving praise for doing more for people with relatively less financial resources.

In addition, the analysis also made comparisons between the expenditures of the Board of Governors and the CM Secretariat of different provinces.

According to official reports, the expenditure of the office of the governor of Sindh was 42 million rupees, however, the secretariat of the CM of Sindh spent the whopping sum of 894 million rupees.

The expenses for the office of the Governor of Balochistan amounted to Rs 257 million, while the expenses for the secretariat of the CM of the provinces were Rs 57 million.

Once again, netizens congratulate the CM of Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan, for not wasting financial resources. Under CM Jamal Khan, and with the help of PTI, Balochistan is experiencing major developments.

Prime Minister Khan recently launched the second phase of the CPEC and also allocated Rs. 600 billion to southern Balochistan last year for its development projects.

Newly built Zhob Trauma Center. Such others are underway in #Balochistan and in the new budget its expansion. # EmergingBalochistan pic.twitter.com/TppD2JEAtl

Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) July 17, 2021

Prime Minister Khan’s austerity campaign

The PTI-led regime saved 49% of Prime Minister’s House spending and 29% of Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) spending through austerity measures during its two-and-a-half-year reign.

Spending at the Prime Minister’s House was Rs 590 million in 2018, but has been reduced to Rs 339 million in 2019 and Rs 280 million in 2020.

PMO expenditure was Rs 514 million in 2018 and reduced to Rs 305 million in 2019 and Rs 334 million in 2020.

The annual expenses of the Prime Minister’s House are as low as Rs180 million.

Read more: Rs 1.08 billion saved by PM House under the leadership of austerity

