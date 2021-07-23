Donald Trump tested many parts of Facebook before being banned, says author





Former President Donald Trump may have locked down Facebook lately, but as a user of the social networking site he has tested many parts of it, author Cecilia Kang said.

Kang, co-author of the new book, An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination, ”said the former president had tested Facebook’s business model and culture. speech.

The author told Yahoo Finance that after Trump arrived and controversies erupted and many problems and scandals emerged, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg took greater control.

Facebook’s challenges date back to the 2016 presidential campaign, when Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric and Russian election meddling forced the tech company to deal with the aftermath of content posted on the social networking site.

In 2018, it was revealed that data company Cambridge Analytica had collected data from Facebook users to put together voter profiles. It was one of the scandals. The list also includes a protest and an advertising boycott in June last year against Facebook’s decision to leave a message by Trump following the murder of George Floyd.

The Trump era would have turned out to be a trying time that affected the bond between Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Zuckerberg, Kang said.

Kang noticed that Sandberg, who was the counterweight to some of Zuckerberg’s impulses and his personality, didn’t back down much once the CEO took more control. The author claimed that Zuckerberg had also lost some self-confidence and that he was genuinely furious that the company’s reputation was deteriorating during the Trump era.

Facebook’s relationship with Trump finally ended shortly after the Jan.6 riot on Capitol Hill, as the platform chose to ban it.

Earlier this month, Trump announced he would take legal action against social media giants, including Facebook, Fox News reported.

Trump said there is no better proof that big tech is out of hand than the fact that it has banned the sitting President of the United States. He felt that if tech companies could treat it that way, then they could do it to anyone.

He was banned from social media platforms because of his false claims that the presidential election was stolen. He was alleged to have contributed to the violence that occurred on Capitol Hill earlier this year.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against large tech companies at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 7, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey. Former President Trump held a press conference with leaders of the America First Policy Institute to announce a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter, Google and their CEOs, claiming it was wrongly censored. Since being banned from social media companies, former President Trump has continued to spread lies about the 2020 election. Photo by Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

