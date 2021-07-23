Xi Jinping Should Take Zhengzhou Floods As A Warning To Chinese History | Philippe Boule

The footage of a torrent of muddy water engulfing the wide arteries of Zhengzhou, China, may resemble a scene from an apocalyptic sci-fi movie. But for the Chinese leadership, these images speak not only of a dystopian future, but also of the struggles of the past and the question of the mandate of the Chinese Communist Parties to rule.

Zhengzhou, a city of over 10 million people, sits on the southern bank of the Yellow River, once known as Chinas Sorrow for its catastrophic and recurring flooding. Spring showers and snowmelt upstream in remote Qinghai Province regularly pierced river banks. For millennia, Chinese leaders have attempted to contain the flood with hand-built dikes stretching thousands of miles, most of them unsuccessfully.

Some historians argue that the administrative demands of coordinating manual labor on such a massive scale are what made China such a centralized, bureaucratic, and authoritarian state. For the German-American historian Karl Wittfogel, imperial China was the archetype hydraulic civilization, where the dangers created by a precarious water situation justified rigid social control.

To explain how China came to be what it is, Wittfogels’ thesis is too simplistic. But there is surely an element of truth, as attested by Chinese mythology. Like many cultures, China has the myth of a great flood in which a torrent of water threatens all of civilization. Yet in the Chinese flood myth this problem was not solved by divine grace, but by a feat of civil engineering.

According to the myth, an engineer called Da Yu oversaw the creation of passages through the mountains and the dredging of sediment from the rivers to allow the floodwaters to flow into the sea. His success, the story goes, has him paved the way to found the Xia dynasty around 2100 BC and succeed the legendary five Chinese emperors, the pantheon of great rulers of prehistoric times.

The message of the Flood myth was that an ability to handle China’s dangerous waters legitimizes state leaders while failure to do so justifies their expulsion. As David Pietz, a historian of China wrote, the sanctioning power of myths, adapted and repetitive to legitimize political authority, has been expressed in a multitude of water management projects across the world. story. A ruler who can control the waterways like Da Yu has the mandate from heaven, the divine right to rule.

No story better illustrates the hydraulic dimensions of China’s political history than the efforts to control the Yellow River floods. Conceived during the Ming Dynasty in the 15th century, the Yellow River administration evolved into the prototypical Mandarin bureaucracy: an expensive juggernaut overloaded with minor officials and opportunistic henchmen. When the ancient city of Kaifeng, just downstream from Zhengzhou, was flooded by a breach in the dikes in 1841, the cost to the already besieged Qing Emperor of the opium wars with Britain was unbearable. A second huge flood two years later led to the dissolution of the water bureaucracy. Along with the levees neglected, another great flood in 1886-87 near Zhengzhou itself killed between 1 and 2.5 million and left the Qing dynasty dying. China has become internationally viewed as a hopelessly backward state, ripe for exploitation by Western powers.

Although Mao Zedong affected to reject all ancient beliefs and superstitions in building the communist state of modern China, he could not ignore the powerful message that good water management conveyed about the right to rule. His famous swimming in the Yangtze were not just Putin-like displays of machismo, but political theater that meant waterbending. It’s also why Mao has made flood control a priority, ordering the construction of hundreds of dams on China’s unruly waterways. Many were hastily (and poorly) built to impress party officials by coming in under budget and ahead of schedule. Some have since collapsed.

Control of the Yellow River was particularly symbolic. The first large dam on the river, built in the late 1950s at Sanmenxia, ​​200 km upstream from Zhengzhou, carried the slogan “When the Yellow River is at peace, the nation is at peace.” The mythical resonance is underlined by a gigantic statue of Da Yu who stands guard on the cliff overlooking the dam.

Sanmenxia was poorly designed and never performed as it should, undermined by the heavy load of silt that gives the Yellow River its name. Today, it serves as the perfect symbol of the neglected and unloved Maoist era as massive machinery slowly rusts on its walls.

But China’s continued obsession with large water projects shows that the Communist Party remains more determined than ever to claim Heaven’s mandate. The Three Gorges Dam on the Yangtze, inaugurated in 2003, is as much a showcase of state power as it is an exercise in flood control and hydropower production.

This is why the Zhengzhou floods will alarm Beijing beyond the economic damage and loss of life. He reminds the Xi Jinping administration that the consequences of the climate crisis, which will make extreme weather events more frequent, could shake the foundations of the Chinese state. The difficulties of China’s past give its leaders a better reason than most to appreciate how such problems could cause deep social unrest. For the sake of the world, we must hope they heed the warning.