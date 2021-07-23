Boris Johnson might want to be Winston Churchill, but our divisive and extravagant Prime Minister is much more of a Henry VIII

In the summer of 2008, Boris Johnson was in Beijing to participate in rehearsals for the Olympic flag ceremony. In a lull, London’s new mayor found himself on the home stretch of the track at Birds Nest Stadium when he suddenly heard Vangelis’ theme tune in his head on Chariots of fire.

The mayor turned to his communications manager Guto Harri, asked him if it was a man or a mouse, barked the words on your marks, ready, go! and the pair ran down the track in front of puzzled spectators. Harri won by a short header, but Johnson triumphed as he had once again defied convention.

Upon handing over the flag, Johnson made his first mark on the world stage with a disheveled swagger (his unbuttoned jacket sparked outrage from some Chinese critics) that has since become his trademark. And while other Olympics take place in the Far East, opinion polls show that here in the UK he is still leading the political race.

It was Johnsons’ optimism that defined his speech on the No 10 Steps exactly two years ago, when he became Prime Minister. The skeptics, the unfortunate, the gloomy, they will be wrong again, he said. People who bet against Great Britain are going to lose their shirts.

Since then he has won a large electoral majority, pulled the UK out of the EU, became a father again, survived hospitalization with Covid, married his partner Carrie and politically divorced Dominic Cummings.

In his BBC interview this week, the former Prime Minister’s adviser once again let go, revealing that he plotted to oust his No 10 boss days after the 2019 election. Johnson’s reputation, Cummings sacked his own again, as his palace coup allegedly leaned on the very Tory MPs he spent years ridiculing.

Although the prime minister’s idol is Winston Churchill, his own leadership has more in common with Henry VIII. A portly and extravagant spender, he outlasted several wives and advisers while overseeing a historic break with the rest of Europe. And just like Henry’s adviser Thomas Cromwell, Cummings has proven to be quite indispensable.

Johnson’s genius for political storytelling, his carefully crafted self-mockery that puts target voters at ease (especially former Labor Leave voters), his disarming and then charming the electorate approach have all persuaded the public to leave him a little slack during the pandemic.

When he worked at the The telegraph of the dayJohnson’s knack for getting in and out of scrapes has led him to be known as the Greased Albino Piglet. And that quality seems to have helped him overcome a series of U-turns and mistakes over the past year.

But conservative backbenchers are increasingly worried that the chaotic messages of recent weeks, especially on the pings of Covid NHS applications, will catch up with him. Although MPs are on annual leave, there will be no respite for ministers as they nervously monitor hospitalization records. A summer crisis for an already exhausted NHS is everyone’s nightmare.

The sheer disruption caused by the number of students, parents and workers being asked to self-isolate for Covid is fueling the feeling that the virus is now out of control, and the UK experience of PMs risks causing the public to feels like lab rats.

More generally, with leveling always being a sound extract for policy research, it has to show that it means more than a few new hospitals or stations.

Deborah Mattinson, who spoke to many new voters about Johnson for her book on the red wall, found out last year that they were still giving him the benefit of the doubt, but worried he wasn’t making enough change. quickly. Now strategy director for Starmers, she helps inform Labor’s summer campaigns about rising anti-social behavior and fears of job insecurity once the leave ends.

The point is, fixing Britain is much harder than it is to do Brexit. Economically, tax hikes are looming, wage freezes are set to take their toll (police are already furious) and the spending review later this year could signal unpopular choices. On Covid, MPs tell ministers their constituents want clarity instead of confusion.

Johnson is still viewed by many as a lovable thug, but audiences don’t just want a leader who gets off, they want someone who gets along with it. After the pandemic, it must be seen as a liberator in areas such as remedial education, reform of social services, construction of additional housing and better paid and better jobs.

The wiser leaders around the Prime Minister know that governing is a marathon, not a sprint, and always marvel at his Olympic levels of resilience and good humor. The question in the next election will be whether he can run away from his record, or run for it.

Paul Waugh is the executive political editor at The HuffPost UK