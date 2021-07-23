The government does not plan to transform the AJK into a province: PM Imran – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday rejected opposition claims that the government wants to turn Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) into a new province.

“I don’t know where all these discussions are coming from,” the prime minister said during a speech at a campaign rally in Tarar Khal.

AJK election campaign in full swing: political parties consider lions’ share in future power deal

Speaking about the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that the sacrifices of the people of Kashmir will not be in vain. “God will grant you this right. There will be a referendum,” he told the crowd.

“In 1947, the United Nations gave the Kashmiris the right to decide for themselves their future,” he added.

The Prime Minister regretted that the UN and the international community failed to provide the promised right to the people of Kashmir to determine their future.

The PM in the AJK to brighten the electoral prospects of the PTI

“After the UN-mandated referendum, Pakistan will hold another referendum, where the people of Kashmir will have the choice to live with Pakistan or become an independent state,” he said.

Speaking about the AJK Legislative Assembly elections, the prime minister said the opposition was already talking about rigging. “The Pakistan-Nawaz Muslim League (PML-N), which I truly believe has never done anything with honesty, has already started talking about rigging,” he told the crowd.

“The government is yours, the staff is yours, the Election Commission is made up of people of your choice, and we’re going to rig the elections?” He asked the leadership of the opposition party.

Speaking of electoral reforms, he said he invited the opposition to sit with the government on the issue. “The government is ready to work with the opposition on the issue of electoral reforms,” ​​he said, adding that “it is important to hold elections without objections.”

“We recommended electronic voting machines. What happens is that right after the election is over, the result is released at the push of a button,” he told them.

“You don’t have to worry about going through the vote boxes, nor is there fear of boxes theft or double stamping. It’s the wonder of technology. The result is instantaneous,” he explained.

The AJK election campaign is in full swing as political parties consider participating in a future power deal that would emerge after the July 25 elections.

Although several political parties participate, the real electoral battle seems to be between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the ruling party in Pakistan, and PML-N, the outgoing ruling party of AJK.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40108606/govt-is-not-planning-to-turn-ajk-into-a-province-pm-imran The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos