Inside Trump’s intense search for a Cheney challenger





Trump should sit down with other candidates before deciding who to support, although advisers say Gray and Smith have become the two clear leaders. To prevent Cheney from winning a re-appointment with only a plurality of votes, they also say, Trump must back the strongest candidate, then oust the others in the crowded field.

The behind-the-scenes discussions highlight the important issues facing Trump, who has made overthrowing Cheney a priority since she criticized him for inciting the Jan.6 Capitol riot and voted to remove him from office. The outcome of the contest and Trump’s ability to shape it will be a key measure of Trump’s post-presidential dominance over the Republican Party.

The Wyoming run is the highest priority of the cycle. It is a must for President Trump. I hope he fully understands this because it is an undeniable fact, said Christopher Ekström, a major GOP donor overseeing a super PAC that should be involved in the effort to topple Cheney.

Shortly after the January impeachment vote, former advisers to the president began reaching out to state Republican Party Chairman Frank Eathorne and state lawmakers to take their temperature on Wyoming’s political landscape. . They were also in contact with the Anti-Tax Club for Growth, a pro-Trump group that opposes Cheney.

Trump’s allies, including Donald Trump, Jr. and Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, have participated in anti-Cheney events in the state. Former Trump White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows also traveled to Wyoming to get information on the ground and meet with potential key challengers.

The Trump team has probed a potential first challenger in state treasurer Curt Meier. But Meier said he was not interested and instead recommended Gray, a state lawmaker and former radio show host who strongly supports the former president. In late January, Trump pollster John McLaughlin commissioned a poll of 500 people through the former president’s Political Action Committee, which asked respondents for their opinion of Gray and whether they would support him or Cheney in a primary match. The poll also tested the strength of another candidate, Senator Anthony Bouchard.

Other Trump advisers also weighed in on how to design the 53-question survey. The race has been a topic of conversation on regular Monday conference calls where Trump’s lieutenants discuss different campaigns and the overall political landscape.

Trump has been in contact with Club for Growth chairman David McIntosh, who briefed Trump on his organization’s talks with the candidates and urged him not to approve until he is sure he has found the right person. The club that polled the race earlier in May and started work on another poll this week are expected to spend millions of dollars on the contest.

The asset analysis is correct, we have to stick to a two-man race, and at this point the challenger is likely to win, based on the polls we’ve taken, McIntosh said in an interview.

The McIntoshs organization, which has dispatched staff to Wyoming and this week began running TV commercials hammering out Cheney, has yet to approve the race. McIntosh said the ideal is for Trump and the Club to be aligned to support a challenger.

Donald Trump, Jr. was particularly interested in the primary. Young Trump, an avid outdoorsman, spent time in the state and was friends with Foster Friess, a Wyoming-based GOP megadonator, who died in May.

Ultimately, however, Trump’s advisers say it will be the former president who makes the last call to who gets approval.

Cheney, who once again infuriated Trump supporters this week by opposing House GOP efforts to install a pair of Trump loyalists on the committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill, ignored the involvement of the former president.

If they think they are going to enter Wyoming and argue that the people of Wyoming should vote for someone who is loyal to Donald Trump rather than someone who is loyal to the Constitution, I welcome that debate, Cheney said during an appearance in May. on NBC Today Show.

Trump supporters say they are convinced Cheney can be beaten, noting that polls show her deeply vulnerable in a state Trump has won by more than 40 percentage points. The January poll by Trump’s Political Committee showed that only 28% expressed a favorable opinion of Cheney; the figure was just 29 percent better in an April Growth Club poll. Cheney’s campaign has yet to release its own investigative results.

But defeating Cheney won’t necessarily be easy. The congressman has accumulated more than $ 2.8 million, more than eight times more than Gray, the candidate with the second-largest campaign count. Cheney is also expected to have the backing of a super PAC led by allies of Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger, another supporter of Republican impeachment.

Republicans also note that Cheney’s father, former Wyoming vice president and former congressman Dick Cheney remains highly regarded in the state.

But if Cheney survives the August 2022 primary, say those involved in the race, it would likely be because she profited from a split vote. The congressman has already attracted more than half a dozen challengers, and Wyoming Republicans report that it’s possible more could join them.

Trump’s allies recognize that in addition to supporting one candidate, he may have to urge others to quit the race. It’s a role Trump has played before: In 2018, he persuaded Nevada Republican Danny Tarkanian, who was making a main challenge to then-senator Dean Heller, to run for a seat in the seat instead. Room.

The key will be for the America First constituency to galvanize behind a candidate. If opposed by multiple Trump candidates, they will simply split the vote, leaving Cheney to win against divided ground, said Roger Stone, a former Trump political adviser.

Stressing the urgency, Donald Trump, Jr. earlier this year supported legislation that would change Wyoming election law to make it harder for Cheney to win against a divided field. The proposal would have implemented a run-off if no lead candidate had secured a majority of support in the first ballot, forcing Cheney to go head-to-head against a Trump ally.

The lawmaker, however, rejected the bill in March. Since then, some state lawmakers have pursued further changes to the electoral law that would hamper Cheneys’ prospects.

One of the biggest worries of Trump supporters is that they lack a formidable enough challenger for the job. One of the first entrants, Bouchard, saw his stock plummet after admitting to getting a 14-year-old girl pregnant at the age of 18. Bouchard revealed to Fox News on Tuesday that he was not among the candidates Trump would meet in Bedminster next time. the week. And no statewide official stepped in, despite hopes that Meier or Secretary of State Ed Buchanan would come forward.

Smith touts his Wyoming roots, among other strengths, while Gray comes across as the more conservative choice. But their personal loyalty to Trump, rather than more traditional campaign arguments, may prove more crucial in the race for his approval.

Smith ran ads praising the ex-president and even promoted his participation in the Trumps Stop the Steal rally on January 6. (Smith noted, however, that he had not entered the Capitol or participated in the assault.) Gray also broadcasts a spot featuring Trump and touts a recent trip he took to Arizona to show his support for a revision of the 2020 elections there.

“I visited Maricopa County to defend the very important audit,” Gray said in an interview, noting that he was “the only candidate to have done this.”

While neither recognize an upcoming meeting with Trump, they have hinted that they would each be willing to quit the race if it wasn’t the choice of the former president.

“We have to be prepared to put the country above ourselves,” Smith said. “There’s no way I’m the reason Cheney is returning to Congress.”

CLARIFICATION: Donald Trump Jr.’s speech at an anti-Cheney event in Wyoming was over the phone, not in person.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/07/23/trump-cheney-challenger-500599 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos