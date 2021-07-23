Head of household reportedly promoted FirstEnergy interests at Trump roundtable





Faced with serious financial problems and pushing for a federal bailout, the FirstEnergy Corporation seized an opportunity in August 2018 when President Donald Trump announced a trip to Ohio.

The Akron-based company wanted someone to personally advocate for Trump, so they turned to a reliable political ally: Larry Householder.

Republicans in Perry County have claimed ties to the energy company were described in more detail in a new deferred prosecution agreement between federal prosecutors and FirstEnergy announced Thursday.

The deal highlights the years of political maneuvering leading up to the 2019 nuclear bailout in the form of House Bill 6.

While awaiting Householders’ ascendancy as President, FirstEnergy spent much of 2018 pressuring the Trump administration to provide emergency aid to its coal and nuclear power plants, it was reported to the time.

Trump visited Buckeye State on August 24, 2018 to host the annual Ohio Republican Party Dinner. After a visit to Nationwide Childrens Hospital, Trump traveled to the Greater Columbus Convention Center to meet with supporters at a panel discussion.

(Householder was a guest speaker at the 2016 Republican National Convention and had met with Trump aides in the White House earlier in 2018, apparently to discuss the issue of sanctuary cities.)

Under the deferred prosecution agreement, FirstEnergy executives arranged for Householder to attend the presidential roundtable for the express purpose of asking Trump if his administration intended to sort out FirstEnergy Corp’s issues. at the federal level.

Householder would later tell a lobbyist for FirstEnergy that he did not speak during the panel discussion due to the poor acoustics in the room. But he described having the chance to speak one-on-one in a photoshoot after the roundtable ended.

Trump is not named in the deferred prosecution agreement, which only identifies the person Householder said he spoke to as a federal official.

Householder told a lobbyist and FirstEnergy executive he discussed the need for increased federal support for zero-emission nuclear power plants and coal-fired facilities in Ohio to remain an important part of our solution. overall energy.

The executive thanked Householder for their help.

We are supporting for you and your team !, the executive reportedly told Householder, a possible reference to the upcoming 2018 general election.

I support you too, Householder would have replied, we are on the same team.

