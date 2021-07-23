Rahul Gandhi demands investigation from India into Pegasus claims – world





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main political rival, Rahul Gandhi, on Friday called for an investigation into the Pegasus spyware scandal, accusing the government of treason.

Gandhi is one of dozens of Indian politicians, journalists and government critics on an alleged global database of 50,000 possible Pegasus spy targets that has been revealed by an international media group. At least one number formerly used by Prime Minister Imran Khan was also on the list.

Indian government has rejected espionage allegations although critics note that it did not say if it was a customer of NSO Group, the Israeli spyware maker Pegasus that effectively captures the cell phone of a target.

The claims have sparked an uproar in the Indian parliament, with an opposition parliamentarian since suspended Thursday ripping and tearing up the text of a statement on the subject made by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Pegasus is classified by the State of Israel as a weapon and this weapon is believed to be used against terrorists, Gandhi, 51, told reporters in New Delhi. The Prime Minister and the Minister of the Interior have used this weapon against the Indian state and against our institutions. The only word for this is treason … and it needs to be investigated.

The alleged database of phone numbers included more than 1,000 in India, with the owners of 300 identified in media reports.

It is not known how many phones on the list were actually targeted for surveillance or how many attempts were successful.

The Dalai Lama’s assistants among the targets

But according to Indian news site The Wire, one of the media that had access to the database by two rights groups, accumulating forensic evidence, suggests that one or more official agencies used the spyware.

Other potential targets revealed in Thursday’s reports include assistants to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama, who lives in exile in India, and businessman Anil Ambani.

Pegasus spyware: how does it work?

Modi’s government has said that any covert surveillance that has a long history in India is carried out under strict rules and oversight.

The ministers said the release of the reports by the global media consortium was deliberately coordinated to coincide with the day before the current session of the Indian parliament.

On Thursday, the chief minister of the state of Assam, an ally of Modi, called on Amnesty International which, along with French nonprofit media Forbidden Stories, gave the newspaper group access to the base of data to be prohibited in India.

Amnesty International is a partner in this investigation. Now we all know the role of Amnesty. They are encouraging left-wing terrorism in India … working overnight to defame the country, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

A group of organizations representing journalists called for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged espionage.

It is a time that demands deep introspection and investigation into the type of society we are heading into and how far we have perhaps strayed from the democratic values ​​enshrined in our constitution, the Editors Guild of India said.

