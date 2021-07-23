Vadnagar: Memories of Modi – States News

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated a series of rail infrastructure projects around Ahmedabad on July 16, all eyes were on Gandhinagar Capital Station, refitted with modern facilities and considered world class. Of the four other stations that have been given a facelift, as part of the electrification and large-gauge conversion of the 55 km long Mehsana-Varetha railway line, one stood out for its association with a man VVIP policy and the legacy of his days as a chaïwala. Vadnagar Station, where, the story goes, a young boy named Narendra was helping his father Damodardas Modi sell tea on the platform.

Modi always wore the identity of the tea seller on his sleeve, as a badge of his connection with the masses. For his ardent fans, the PM’s chaiwala past symbolizes all ordinary Indians who succeed through thick and thin. The oldest part of the renovated Vadnagar station preserves this heritage.

In the old canteen, housed in a structure of wood and metal, is a table top with a small fireplace that would have run on coal or wood at the time. It was here that Modi, until the age of eight, helped his father run their tea stand. There are no photos or memorabilia connecting the PM to the place but it attracts many tourists and visitors. During his July 16 visit to Vadnagar station, Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw asked the authorities to beautify the canteen. Railway officials say the canteen will be beautified and enclosed in a glass structure.

The tea stand Narendra Modi and his father were running to the station; Photo by Rajwant Rawat

Vadnagar is a town in Gujarats Mehsana district and is located about 100 km from Ahmedabad. The 2011 census puts its population at around 150,000 inhabitants. For a long time, Vadnagar remained cut off from the state’s major rail networks, depriving its residents of the socio-economic benefits associated with good transport connectivity.

With the gauge upgrade and electrification, the station is gaining in importance, now that it is connected to the Ahmedabad-Jaipur-Delhi railway node. Railway officials say it will speed up passenger travel in addition to economic prosperity for the city and the region as a whole. Agriculture is the main economic activity, with tobacco, groundnuts, cotton and castor beans being the main cash crops. The wide-gauge line is expected to open up opportunities for both farmers and traders and attract industry in the long run.

In addition to the Mehsana-Varetha section, the railways also completed the electrification of the Surendra Nagar-Pipavav section. The route is crucial for the movement of goods between the port of Pipavav and North India. The star attraction among the projects inaugurated by PM Modi is Gandhinagar Capital Station, with a five-star, 318-room hotel built by the Leela Group at the top. The resort, redeveloped at a cost of Rs 71.5 crore, has an interfaith prayer room, baby feeding room, green building (environmentally friendly) and security extensive fire, among a multitude of features.

Vadnagar is Modis’ hometown, but none of his family members live here anymore. Modis’ mother, Heeraben, lives in Gandhinagar with her brother Pankajbhai. The Prime Minister’s other brother, Somabhai, stays in Ahmedabad and often travels to Vadnagar to oversee a retirement home he runs here. Modi lived in the locality of Vadnagars Kala Vasudev. The family house was sold to a Thakur family after the death of his father. At the age of eight, Narendra Modi came into contact with RSS officials, especially Laxmanrao Inamdar, who introduced him to the Sanghs and made it into a swayamsewak ball, says Upendrabhai Patel, a resident of Vadnagar.

Following a visit by officials from the Union Ministry of Culture, the Modis primary school in Vadnagar is being renovated and should be transformed into a prerna kendra (center of inspiration). The city itself has undergone changes as part of the development of the Vadnagar-Modhera-Patan heritage tourist circuit. A trail has been built along Lake Sharmishtha and the Kirti Toran monument has been restored. While we are enjoying the beautification of the lake, the inauguration has been delayed. In addition, city officials should keep Prime Minister Swachh Bharat’s slogan in mind and focus on cleanliness, says Upendra Patel, a local guide.

The primary school where Modi studied until grade 6; Photo by Rajwant Rawat

At the new clock tower, Jitendra Prajapati runs a tea shop. His claim to fame is that his house was located opposite Modis. PM’s dad helped my dad create this tearoom. Our city is world famous thanks to Modiji. He gave it greatness, says Prajapati. The mood in Vadnagar is upbeat with the permission of the Prime Minister, there is a legacy to cherish and a future to look forward to.