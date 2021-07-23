Unesco asks Turkey to report on Hagia Sophia after mosque change







Muslims offer prayers on the first day of Eid Al Adha outside the iconic Hagia Sophia in Istanbul’s historic Sultan Ahmed district on July 20, 2021.

Image Credit: AP

Istanbul: The World Heritage Committee of the United Nations cultural agency, Unesco, on Friday asked Turkey to submit a report on the state of conservation of Hagia Sophia by early next year , expressing deep concern about the consequences of its conversion into a mosque. The Turkey decided last year to convert the Byzantine-era Saint Sophia Cathedral from a museum to a mosque, which sparked fury in the international community and added to tensions with Greece. A month later, Ankara ordered the conversion of another old Orthodox church into a mosque. The Holy Savior of Chora was a medieval Byzantine church decorated with 14th century frescoes from the Last Judgment which remain valuable in the Christian world. Both changes reflect President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s efforts to galvanize his more conservative and nationalist supporters at a time when Turkey suffers from economic hardship caused by the coronavirus. The World Heritage Committee of United Nations bodies has requested Turkey to submit by 1 February 2022 an updated report on the state of conservation of the property. He said he deeply regretted the lack of dialogue and information on Turkey’s intention to change the status of the Hagia Sophia and Chora Museums. The committee expressed serious concern about the potential impact of changes to these key elements on the Outstanding Universal Value of the property and urged Turkey to engage in international cooperation and dialogue before other major changes occur. are implemented on the asset. The World Heritage Committee meets in China for its annual session to review its list of sites with the coveted UNESCO World Heritage label, which is seen as boosting prestige and tourism. If he is not satisfied with the state of conservation of a site it can be classified as endangered or even deleted, as happened this year with the waterfront in the English city of Liverpool.

