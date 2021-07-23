Gili Trawangan NTB residents write to President Jokowi





Mr. President Joko Widodo, whom we respect, we want to complain Mataram (ANTARA) – Residents of the iconic tourist area of ​​Gili Trawangan, North Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the amendment to the contract of PT Gili Trawangan Indah (GTI) with the provincial government of NTB. “President Joko Widodo, whom we respect, we want to complain. In response to the attitude of the Governor of NTB that the people of Gili Trawangan, the people of Indonesia firmly and jointly reject the amendment to the PT GTI contract launched by the Governor of NTB ”, said the head of the community Gili Trawangan, Ustaz Zainul Abdul Hadi, in ANTARA, Friday evening. The community demanded the termination of PT GTI’s contract, which had been deliberately irresponsible, and denied its responsibilities. “We, the people of Gili Trawangan, are too often ignored. Our ancestors have a long history of clearing neglected land, our ancestors built the abandoned Gili Trawangan to become an icon of international tourism. We strongly reject the accusations of the governor of NTB as an illegal community and a businessman, because we are paying taxes to the government, ”he said. The citizens called on the governor of NTB to boldly face PT GTI, to put the interests of his people first, the interests of NTB and the interests of Indonesia. “We Gili Trawangans will stand until the blood dries up on our bodies. We ask for help and assistance from President Jokowi because it seems that in NTB, it seems that there are no more rooms where we Gili Trawangan can complain ”he said. quoted the letter as saying. Previously, on Thursday, June 10, 2021, there was the signing of the minutes of the agreement on the main points of the addendum to the production contract agreement between the provincial government of NTB and PT GTI at the Procuratorate of NTB. At the signing ceremony, the provincial government of the NTB was directly led by the governor of the NTB, Dr Zulkieflimansyah. Also present were NTB Deputy Governor Sitti Rohmi Djalillah, NTB Regional Secretary Lalu Gita Ariadi, NTB Prosecutor Office Head Tomo Sitepu representing the State Attorney General (JPN), as well as a number of representatives of the scope of NTB Forkopimda. In the PT GTI contract for the right to manage the tourism business over an area of ​​65 hectares in the main tourist area of ​​NTB, namely Gili Trawangan, North Lombok Regency, this sparked a prolonged controversy among the residents of NTB. Because from the signing of the contract in 1995 until the end of 2026, it has not yet had an impact on regional revenues. In fact, in the contract, PT GTI promised to give the NTB provincial government a royalty increase every five years. However, in reality the regions only receive Rp 22.5 million per year. Meanwhile, the daily speed of money in the main destination of NTB reaches Rp. 2 billion to Rp. 5 billion. In fact, according to the calculation results of the Director General of State Assets for the Bali Nusa Tenggara region, the regional revenue lost in Gili Trawangan has reached over 2.3 trillion rupees.

