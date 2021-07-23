Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Modi Sees Opening Ceremony and Urges Everyone to “Cheer4India” | Tokyo Olympic Games News







PM Modi wished the “dynamic” Indian contingent the best as the athletes prepare to show off their skills at the current Games.

"Come on, let us all # Cheer4India! I had some glimpses of the opening ceremony of @ Tokyo2020. We wish our dynamic contingent the best. # Tokyo2020," Narendra Modi tweeted. Come on, let us all # Cheer4India! I got a few glimpses of the @ Tokyo2020 opening ceremony. Wishing our dynamic con https://t.co/sc01dBb287 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 1627044752000 Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju said Prime Minister Modi is leading the way in cheering on the athletes.

“Premier @narendramodi Ji Leading Forward To Cheer On Our Indian Olympic Contingent At The Opening Ceremony Of # Tokyo2020 # Cheer4India,” Rijiju tweeted. Premier @narendramodi Ji Leading Forward To Cheer On Our Indian Olympic Contingent At Opening Ceremony https://t.co/EzrpCwBOdx – Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) 1627045534000 Sports Minister Anurag Thakur called the opening ceremony a “moment of pride”.

A moment of pride and immense honor as @MangteC and @ manpreetpawar07lead #TeamIndia as the official flag bearer at the # Tokyo2020 Olympics! “Anurag tweeted. A moment of pride and immense honor as @MangteC and @ manpreetpawar07 lead #TeamIndia as official flag bearers https://t.co/F5ll0UsVhd – Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) 1627043870000 Mary Kom and Manpreet led the way as India made its way to the Parade of Nations during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday at the National Stadium of Japan.

Returning home, Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur was also seen waving the Indian flag as the Indian contingent marched towards the stadium.

Twenty-five members of the Indian contingent attended the opening ceremony amid COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

Ankita Raina was added to the list of players who attended the event on Friday night while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal of the table tennis team did not attend the ceremony.

Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom were among the eight boxers present at the ceremony as well as six Indian officials.

After much debate over the fate of the Tokyo Olympics thanks to the COVID-19 situation, the Games were finally declared open on Friday as fireworks sparked the opening ceremony here at the National Stadium of Japan.

With the emergence of COVID-19, many athletes had to train for the flagship event in isolation and this was the highlight of the opening ceremony as the performers showed how connected they were by their hope and their common passion.

After the fireworks display and lighting show, the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach was welcomed on stage. The IOC had decided that only six officials would be authorized per contingent.

