Cleveland Indians name change: former President Trump reacts





“The people of Cleveland cannot be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, cannot believe such things are happening.”

CLEVELAND Shortly after the Cleveland Indians officially revealed that they were changing the team’s name to Cleveland Guardians, the announcement caught the attention of former President Donald Trump. He called the name a shameful situation.

Can anyone believe that the Cleveland Indians, a legendary and beloved baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to Guardians? Such a shame, and I guarantee you the most angry people about this are the many Indians in our country.

Former President Trump also said he couldn’t believe such things were happening. “

A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, are forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage, continues his statement (read the full statement at the bottom of this story). At some point, people won’t take it anymore!

RELATED: Slider Remains Mascot As Cleveland Indians Change Name to Cleveland Guardians

The new team name was announced on Friday in a video ad narrated by actor Tom Hanks.

Together, we stand in solidarity with all those who understand what it means to be born and build from the earth, because it is the city that we love and the game that we believe in. And together, we’re all Cleveland Guardians, the video says.

Together we are all … pic.twitter.com/R5FnT4kv1I

– Cleveland Indians (@Indians) July 23, 2021

RELATED: Capital Occasion: Cleveland Indigenous Coalition Responds As Indians Announce Name Change to Guardians

The Cleveland Indigenous Coalition said it was pleased with the team for taking a holistic approach to listening and learning and showing that it is possible to take action towards change.

“Our community has worked tirelessly to be recognized as diverse and vibrant, instead of being portrayed in an inaccurate and harmful way,” according to their statement. “This name change will help create a place where Native American children and their families are valued and fully seen.”

The team will begin to change to the new name at the end of the 2021 baseball season.

We are excited to usher in the next era of deep baseball history in Cleveland, said team owner and president Paul Dolan. Cleveland has been and always will be the most important part of who we are. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resilience and loyalty of the Clevelanders. Guardians reflects these defining attributes while taking inspiration from the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside of Hope Memorial Bridge Stadium. It brings to life the Clevelanders’ pride in our city and the way we fight together for all who choose to be a part of the Cleveland baseball family. While Indians will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and our city as we are all Cleveland Guardians.

Here is the full statement from former President Trump, which was released early Friday afternoon:

Can anyone believe that the Cleveland Indians, a legendary and beloved baseball franchise since taking the name in 1915, are changing their name to Guardians? Such a shame, and I guarantee you the most angry people about this are the many Indians in our country. Wouldn’t it be an honor to have a team named the Cleveland Indians, and wouldn’t it be disrespectful to rip that name and logo off those jerseys? The people of Cleveland can’t be thrilled and I, as a FORMER baseball fan, can’t believe such things are happening. A small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, are forcing these changes to destroy our culture and our heritage. At some point, people won’t take it anymore!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/sports/mlb/indians/president-donald-trump-reacts-to-cleveland-indians-name-change-guardians/95-80cb4782-8be0-4208-95ca-4c211200ae6a The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos