Xi Jinping makes rare visit to Tibet, first as president





Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a rare visit to Tibet, which would be his first as president, state media reported on Friday. The Chinese leader visited sites in the capital Lhasa, including Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and the public square at the foot of the Potala Palace which housed the traditional spiritual and temporal leaders of Dalai Lamas Tibet. China’s Xinhua News Agency said Xi Jinping was seeking to learn about work on ethnic and religious affairs, conservation of the ancient city, as well as the heritage and protection of Tibetan culture. On Wednesday, he visited the city of Nyingchi to inspect the ecological preservation works of the Yarlung Zangbo River basin, the upper reaches of the Brahmaputra, on which China is building a controversial dam. The Chinese president visited a bridge and inspected a project to build a railway between southwest China’s Sichuan Province and Tibet, before taking Tibet’s first electrified railway line from Nyingchi in Lhasa, which was commissioned last month. The city of Nyingchi is adjacent to the state of Arunachal Pradesh in northeast India, a region claimed by China that India calls its inseparable part. The Nyingchi railway line is close to the border area with Arunachal Pradesh. Xi Jinping’s unannounced visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of the 17-point agreement, which firmly established Chinese control over Tibet. China has made a series of efforts to exert influence over the region, including strengthening control over Buddhist monasteries and developing infrastructure, including new airports, railways and highways. He also focused on expanding education in Chinese rather than the Tibetan language. Critics of such policies regularly face the wrath of the authorities, especially if they have been found guilty of association with the 86-year-old Dalai Lama, who has lived in India in exile since he fled Tibet during the uprising. against Chinese rule in 1959. Beijing does not recognize the self-proclaimed Tibetan government-in-exile based in the hillside town of Dharmsala in India and has repeatedly accused the Dalai Lama of seeking to separate Tibet from China. He has also said on several occasions that he will appoint the next Dalai Lama. Tenzin Lekshay, spokesperson for Tibetan Central Administration (CTA) in Dharamshala, India, tweeted: Chinese President Xi Jinping visited UTsang, Tibet for the first time since he became president in 2013. He It is high time for him to understand the real aspiration of the Tibetan people and resume dialogue to resolve the Sino-Tibetan conflict. The visit comes amid deteriorating relations between China and India. This decision is important in the context of Indian and Chinese forces stranded in a stalemate in the Ladakh region. Danil Bochkov, Chinese expert at the Russian Council for International Affairs, tweeted: Chinese President Xi Jinping this week became the first Chinese leader in many years to visit Tibet as well as its southeastern border region with India , while inspecting a new building of strategic importance. the railway line. Earlier this month, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Dalai Lama his birthday on Twitter and said he spoke to him by phone as well. It was the first time since 2014, when Mr. Modi became prime minister, whom he publicly admitted speaking with the Dalai Lama. Additional reports by agencies

