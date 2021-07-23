Here are the best foreign stories at 2045 hours





FGN32 CHINA-XI-LDALL TIBET

Chinese President Xi Jinping pays first visit to Tibetan town on Arunachal Pradesh

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a rare visit to Nyingchi, a border town strategically located near Arunachal Pradesh, during his first visit to the politically sensitive region of Tibet where he stressed the need for “stability sustainable ”and“ development ”for the plateau region.

FGN36 BLINKEN-INDIA-MEETING

Blinken to meet PM Modi and Jaishankar on trip to India next week

Washington: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his maiden trip to India next week will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar to discuss a wide range of bilateral, regional and global issues, a declared his spokesperson on Friday.

FGN5 US-INDIA-MEDIA BODY-RAIDS

US-based media organization condemns tax raids on Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar

Washington: US-based media outlet condemned income tax department raids on prominent Indian media group Dainik Bhaskar and Bharat Samachar TV station and said New Delhi should drop out these investigations aimed at “intimidating” critical government media.

FGN19 ISRAELL-PEGASUS

Pegasus: Israel to review abuse allegations, clearance process

Jerusalem: Amid the backlash over the Pegasus affair, Israel set up a committee to examine allegations of misuse of the NSO Group’s surveillance software and hinted at a possible “consideration of the whole issue of licensing ”.

FGN10 US-AFGHAN-AERIAL FRATTES

The United States carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan (Pentagon)

Washington: The United States has carried out airstrikes across Afghanistan in recent days as part of an effort to support Afghan security forces fighting Taliban insurgents, the Pentagon has said.

FGN8 US-AFGHANISTAN-PAK

Common interest with Pak in not allowing terrorist shelters along its Afghan border: United States

Washington: The United States shares a common interest with Pakistan in not allowing safe havens for terrorists along its border with Afghanistan, the Pentagon has said.

FGN24 PAK-PEGASUS-INDIA

Pakistan expresses “grave concern” over reports of India’s alleged use of Pegasus spyware

Islamabad: Pakistan expressed “serious concern” on Friday over media reports that India listened to foreigners, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, using Israeli spyware Pegasus and urged UN to investigate thoroughly on the matter.

FGN30 CHINA-PAK-LD QURESHI

Postbus explosion, China and Pakistan FMs to hold talks in Chengdu

Beijing: Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will meet with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi to discuss several bilateral issues, including the progress of a joint investigation and the strengthening of security for thousands of Chinese workers after an explosion on a bus in northwest Pakistan killed nine Chinese engineers and shook the ties between the two allies at all times.

TOLL FGN38 CHINA-FLOODS-LD

Central China’s flood death toll stands at 56, losses $ 10 billion

Beijing: The record of unprecedented flooding caused by rains in central China has risen to 56, with five people missing and official losses estimated at around $ 10 billion, state media reported on Friday. PTI PMS

