England celebrates like his 1999

China: On February 28, Microsoft Exchange mail servers used by approximately 30,000 organizations around the world, including businesses, universities, government agencies and think tanks, were infiltrated by a gang of hackers. For three days, until Microsoft discovered the breach and released emergency security updates, hackers had access to usernames, passwords, contacts, emails, calendars, and other data. confidential.

Authorities in various countries have admitted that they are investigating the hack, but have refused to identify the state that is behind the hack.

On Monday, the United States publicly blamed China, saying China’s State Security Ministry supported and worked with hacker networks who acted both for state sponsored purposes and for their own sake. own financial gain. Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said China has embarked on a pattern of irresponsible, disruptive and destabilizing behavior in cyberspace.

The United States has been joined in its open condemnation of China by various allies, including the European Union, NATO, Japan, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Previously, countries like Australia were reluctant to accuse China of alleged attacks. But intelligence agencies are said to be concerned that Chinese cyberattacks are becoming more and more intrusive. Microsoft hackers apparently became aware that Microsoft was planning to fix the breach and quickly allowed other Chinese hackers to gain access to the servers.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denied responsibility for this week’s attack. He accused the United States of orchestrating libel and repression on political grounds.

Indonesia: Indonesian President Joko Widodo extended restrictions on Covid-19 on Tuesday as the country recorded the highest number of new cases in the world. The outbreak’s surge has been attributed to a lack of testing and low vaccination rates, as well as the reluctance of Widodo and other political leaders to impose restrictions due to concerns about the economic and social impacts.

On Monday, 34,257 new cases were recorded, against a peak of nearly 57,000 four days earlier. The number of deaths this Monday 1338 was a national record. About three million people, out of a population of 270 million, have been infected, although the actual number is believed to be much higher.

More than a quarter of tests come back positive, which is one of the highest rates in the world. About 16 percent of residents are fully immunized.

Hospitals and medical services struggled to cope with the latest outbreak and turned people away. In some towns, volunteers helped collect and bury the bodies of deceased victims at home.

Current restrictions, which include the closure of shopping malls, travel restrictions and a ban on large gatherings, have been extended until Sunday. Widodo said the restrictions would then be relaxed if the number of infections continued to drop. Health experts urged him to keep the measures in place.

Israel: NSO Group, an Israeli Cyber ​​Security Firm, Developing Technology That Enables Law Enforcement and Intelligence Services to Track and Arrest, According to Its Website, Terrorists, Drug Dealers, Pedophiles and other criminals.

The company’s products include a sophisticated monitoring application, known as Pegasus, which could be used to access a mobile phone without any action from the owner of the phone.

According to leaked data obtained by the French nonprofit journalism organization Forbidden Stories and Amnesty International, Pegasus is also used by governments and authoritarian regimes around the world to target journalists, dissidents, activists and politicians. of the opposition.

The leaked data included more than 50,000 phone numbers believed to be potential targets for governments that have purchased Pegasus or other similar products.

Countries that have reportedly used Pegasus are India, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Hungary, United Arab Emirates, Rwanda, and Morocco. Fourteen heads of state were on the list, including French President Emmanuel Macron, who was reportedly selected as a person of interest by Morocco. , and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was of interest to India.

Others included CNN reporters, New York times and the Financial Time, and both the wife and fiance of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who was assassinated in Istanbul in 2018 by Saudi agents. Not all of the phone numbers on the leaked list have been hacked or targeted.

The leak sparked recriminations around the world, with political leaders accused of trying to spy on opponents.

In India, the ruling Bharatiya Janata party has been accused of targeting Rahul Gandhi, former leader of the opposition Congress party. Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of treason, claiming he had carried out a spy racket. The Modi government has denied these allegations.

NSO said it only sells products to approved governments and does not have access to data collected by its customers.

Britain: England dropped most of its Covid-19 restrictions this week and celebrated Freedom Day, but the festivities were marred by various setbacks, including a rapidly spreading outbreak of the Delta strain.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson continued his controversial decision to end the wearing of indoor masks and capacity limits for gatherings and indoor venues on Monday, saying the public had to live with the virus. He said he hoped high vaccination rates, around 54% of UK residents having received two doses, would provide a wall of immunity.

In a reopened nightclub in London, Gary Cartmill, 26, told Reuters: I’m so excited, but it’s mixed with the feeling of impending doom.

Johnson was unable to attend the celebrations. He was forced into quarantine after a new contact tracing app showed he had been in contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who revealed he had Covid-19 despite his being complete vaccination.

The app, managed by the National Health Service, alerts Covid-19 contacts who must then self-isolate. He quickly isolated hundreds of thousands of people, triggering a so-called pingemia that caused staff shortages in stores and led to the closure of metro lines after several railway workers were questioned.

Health experts have warned that removing restrictions could lead to an increase in cases and new strains of the virus.

Britain recorded 46,668 new cases of Covid-19 and 102 deaths on Tuesday.

