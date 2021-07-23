We wish our dynamic contingent the best: PM Narendra Modi encourages Indian athletes competing in Tokyo





Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished for the Indian contingent. Photo: Twitter Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his greetings to the Indian Olympic contingent as he attended the opening ceremony of the quadrennial event. Modi took to Twitter and wished the vibrant Indian contingent the best. “Come on, let us all # Cheer4India! I had some glimpses of the opening ceremony of @ Tokyo2020. We wish our dynamic contingent the best. # Tokyo2020,” Modi wrote on Twitter. The opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics took place on the opening day of the event (July 23). Around 6,000 athletes and officials took part in the ceremony, while nearly 900 speakers and guests of honor attended. Almost 3,500 media people covered the opening ceremony. In total, nearly 10,4000 people were present in Tokyo for the ceremony. Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh were the Indian standard bearers for the opening ceremony. Ankita Raina, Amit, Ashish Kumar were among the 20 athletes who took part in the ceremony. Speaking of the Indian contingent, no less than 127 Indian athletes are part of the quadrennial event. Indian archers were in action on the opening day of the event. On day 2, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will kick off the debates for the Indian contingent. Archers Pravin Das and Deepika Kumari will be in action in the mixed team event. India’s men’s hockey team, shuttles, boxers and table tennis players will also be on the pitch on day two.

