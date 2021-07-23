Darden Rice could run his own campaign with reckless Trump claims





There is a lot of science behind running political campaigns, but it’s anything but sure how to best reach voters and win their votes.

Every decision of who to pitch in a TV commercial, what topics and how to tackle them, when to spend money and when to keep it to something as simple as using stock images of random people on the internet. campaign literature, can influence a campaign for better or for worse.

St. Petersburg city council member Darden Rices campaign could make the wrong choices.

On the same day, a poll found her eliminated from the top two candidates in the race, a third mail hit voters’ mailboxes on Friday, linking opponent Ken Welch to former President Donald Trump.

The claims are laughable, they smell of desperation and voters take notice.

Former St. Pete City Council member Charlie Gerdes perhaps expressed it better, expressing his frustration at the onslaught of negative attacks with a dose of well-placed sarcasm, emitting a BOLO for Welch.

The man pictured below is a person of interest to the charges brought by the Donald Trump Supporter Police (DTSP) for finding and advancing common ground, listening and discussing solutions with, accepting support and approvals of, and (God forbid) maybe even have friendships with people who supported and voted for Donald J. Trump, Gerdes wrote on Facebook.

For the uninitiated, Gerdes was referring to claims arguing that because Welch has been endorsed by Republicans and has contributions from them, he absolutely has to be a Trump sidekick.

Welch has the backing of Republicans, some of whom have indeed backed the former president at one time or another. There are also donors. But, in an act of sheer hypocrisy, Rices’ campaign has taken on thousands of Republicans on its own, many of whom fit the Bill supporting Trump.

Some reviews were more direct.

It shouldn’t be said, but in every way @Kenwelchis is the opposite of Donald Trump. Recent direct mail targeting Ken is paid for by Trump supporters / friends of Darden Rice. Don’t be swayed by this madness. Ken is a progressive who enjoys broad support in every way, tweeted outgoing Mayor Rick Kriseman, who backed Welch.

Indeed, Welch was a delegate of President Joe Biden. It’s not very Trumpy. His campaign platform looks more like a Democratic dream than a dystopian take on TrumpWorld. He once had a verbal argument with Kathleen Peters, another county commissioner at the time, after she challenged the Welch’s use of a Black Lives Matter street mural as a Zoom background. At the last check, Trump didn’t like the Black Lives Matter supporters.

Scott Wagman, a prominent St. Pete businessman and former mayoral candidate, put it this way.

An almost comical twist of Ken Welchs supporters was broadcast in a Friends of Darden Rice mailing. He tries to smear Ken by linking him to Trump’s partisan faction of the Republican Party, Wagman wrote. The truth is, Ken has worked for 20 years with constitutional officials and other elected officials, which has greatly benefited the citizens of St. Petersburg.

In a later article, he deepened his criticism of campaign strategy, calling on Rice to apologize.

Instead, in her desperation as her poll shows a loss of support, she even more shockingly doubles her attack on Ken. Clearly, she co-wrote and / or approved the ridiculous senders post.

Now Rice has tripled. And before anyone uses the, but it was a third-party sender of her PAC, point out, remember that she herself saw these claims at Welch at a recent candidate forum.

Also consider that the person who runs his political committee is Meagan Salisbury of Blue Ticket Consulting. Salisbury, a smart agent for whom I have great respect, is frequently cited as the campaign spokesperson.

And let’s face it, she should know better.

Salisbury runs Blue Ticket with her husband, Tom Alte. Look back two years and note that Alte managed a city council campaign for Orlando Acosta, which he lost to incumbent Ed Montanari. Like Rices’ campaign, Alte was behind a series of campaign documents attempting to link Montanari to Trump.

If it didn’t work against a real Republican, what makes them think it will work this time against a Democrat who has publicly documented his opposition to Trump?

Let’s not sugarcoat it, this is a reckless campaign strategy, and as Wagman alluded to, there is desperation everywhere.

The campaign had no way of knowing when it sent the most recent mail how the attacks would affect the polls. Now they do. Rice, once considered the best bitch in the race, now sits in third place and flirts dangerously with elimination on August 24.

Welch, meanwhile, is intact. He remains the most voted candidate and leads hypothetical clashes for the general election against Robert Blackmon, a Republican, and Rice.

Clearly, the shippers show that the Rices campaign viewed Welch as its main competitor. But they ignored Blackmon and the fact that even though St. Pete has a solid advantage for Democrats on the basis of voter registration, there are still nearly 50,000 Conservative voters in the city. If a candidate could reasonably be linked to Trump, it was Blackmon, who declined in an interview with Florida Politics Janelle Irwin to say whether he had ever supported the former president.

Of course, attacking Blackmon with the Trump label probably wouldn’t do much, much of his support resting on Republicans and Independents. Blackmon is ahead of the two. Neither demographic is likely to be significantly influenced by the Trump question. So in this regard, the strategy seems to make sense. But at least with Blackmon, Rice wouldn’t have been laughed at at the first two.

Time will tell whether the Rice campaign will back down or quadruple in the hope that the polls fail to capture the true effect of Trump’s influence on local politics.

But she would be wise to stop, move on, and get back to the substantive issues she has a good record on. She should never have strayed from it in the first place.

