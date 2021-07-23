Tokyo Summer Olympics Kick Off Delayed By Pandemic





Top of The World our summary of the morning news written by the editors of The World.Subscribe here. Olympic Games

The opening ceremonies for the long-awaited Summer Olympics kicked off in Tokyo on Friday. The event opened on a nearly empty stadium amid COVID-19 precautions, as cases in the host city reached a six months high. Destined to take place in 2020, the games have been delayed for a year due to the pandemic. Nino Salukvadze of Georgia became the first female athlete to compete in her ninth Olympic Games. And 12-year-old Syrian table tennis player Hend Zaza is the the youngest in this year’s competition. Also, double Olympic medalist Mohamed sbihi became the first Muslim flag bearer for the Great Britain team. Haiti

Haiti buries President Jovenel Mose, assassinated at his home on July 7, in a state funeral Friday. The ceremony takes place under strict security, with plans for Moses’ widow and government officials, as well as a USdelegation. In the early hours of the morning, the demonstrators took to the streets to express their anger and frustration. Ariel henri, who was appointed by Mose before his death, is expected to become the country’s next prime minister. Tibet

Chinese President Xi Jinping issued an unexpected statement visit to Tibet, during his first trip as president. Xi addressed the Tibetans outside the Potala Palace, the former winter residence of the now exiled Dalai Lama. As long as we follow the Communist Party, as long as we adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we can surely achieve the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. he said. China annexed Tibet in 1950 and continues to exercise control over the border region, marking this year 70 years of the Communist Party government in the region. Of the world Sports from the Olympic past: where are they now? Getting a seat at the Olympics is not a lifelong promise. The International Olympic Committee removed sports like distance diving, tug of war and tug of war from the Games, but competition continued outside the Olympic ring. In Thailand, new abortion freedoms meet spiritual resistance As of February, anyone seeking an abortion in Thailand can get one legally at least in the first trimester. Yet, they can still face resistance when they show up to a clinic. Many doctors and nurses don’t want to do it, even though it’s now completely legal, said Supecha Baotip, a longtime abortion rights advocate. It’s more than just a feeling. It is about belief at the spiritual level. Light point Ice cream is becoming extremely popular in China and entrepreneurs are experimenting with frozen treat. If you are in Shanghai, now you can find Great Wall of China shaped popsicles, boba tea popsicles, and even pepper ice cream! In case you missed it Listen: Canada will reopen its land border with the United States On August 9, Canada will reopen its land border to fully vaccinated Americans. But Mexico is not ready to lift its restrictions on non-essential travelers and neither is the United States. And, Americans love ice cream, but over the past five years, the popularity of frozen treats in China has exploded. The country now has the largest ice cream market in the world. Moreover, as billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson have garnered a lot of attention for their recent forays into space, another space race is intensifying in Africa. And, we hear fencer Aida Mohamed from Hungary, as she competes in her 7th Olympic Games. Don’t forget to subscribe to The World’s Latest Edition podcast using your favorite podcast player:RadioPublic,Apple podcasts,Stapler,Sound cloud,RSS.

