Boris Johnson’s 3 Cs of Covid Policy

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo: House of CommonsPA)

It’s been a few weeks since Boris Johnson blasted Keir Starmer with his favorite alliterative phrase: we vaccinate, they vacillate! And given some wobbly, wobbly, and hokey-cokey statements from him and his government last week, it may be fitting that the Prime Minister has dismantled this particular line of attack.

In a dizzying few days of procrastination, Johnson exempted himself from the isolation rules and then went into self-isolation, his ministers contradicted him on the need to obey the Covid pings and the key critical worker policy amended from hour by hour.

The increase in national insurance to pay for social care was on and off. The NHS pay raise was off and then on. Mandatory Covid passports have been raised from the dead just weeks after being quietly euthanized by Michael Gove.

Sometimes the PM looked like Gromit desperately trying to make a new trail in front of his state train as he headed for parliamentary recess. But while going over the summer vacation limit may prevent backbench MPs from gathering in brooding groups in the Commons tearoom, ministers know there are grueling weeks ahead.

At the heart of the problem is a fundamental confusion in Johnson’s pandemic strategy. He (backed by Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, to be fair) has decided that England will become the first country in the world to open a lockdown country precisely as cases are skyrocketing.

But instead of honestly admitting that his goal is some form of herd immunity – that is, hybrid immunity resulting from infections and vaccinations – the PM is telling the public to be careful and slowly profit fully of all the freedoms he has now granted.

There is an easy answer to if not now, when? question on the full release: mid-September, when the entire adult population was offered a second jab. The PM retorts that maintaining the restrictions until then would simply delay the wave of covid, not remove it. And a wave in summer is easier for the NHS to handle than a wave in winter, he adds.

Yet with this logic, being careful and not pulling your pants off simply delays the wave as well. Isolation after pinging the app delays the wave. Wearing masks delays the wave. Meeting outdoors delays the wave. But the prime minister says he doesn’t want to delay it. It’s hard to think of a more confusing and chaotic public health policy, especially during a pandemic.

It would be more honest if Johnson admitted he wants the maximum number of infections this summer, just before tipping the NHS into a serious crisis. And useful if the Department of Health told us what level of infections it thinks the NHS can cope with before it plunges into this collapse.

The other goal of total openness is to help ease the pain of businesses and all those who work in them. But if you then effectively tell the public not to use these companies, because they should be careful, what good is it? That’s why whenever Johnson was asked to define what ripping the pants meant, he struggled with details.

It’s possible that the real undeclared reason for Freedom Day isn’t just hybrid immunity, but because ministers can see young people just aren’t going to be double-stricken in large numbers by mid-year. -September anyway. Participation rates are worryingly lower than for older groups, so if the government waits for the magic double-bitten 80% number, it could wait indefinitely.

I suspect this is what really lies behind Johnson’s campaign for mandatory Covid passports. They will increase jab rates, while giving attendees of nightclubs, football matches, concerts (and movie and theater fans, and maybe indoor pub fans?) The security that they can get. they will rub shoulders with protected persons in the same way. The stress will also stimulate the demand for back-up jabs during the winter.

However, the big issue over the next few weeks will be when the restrictions are reintroduced. Johnson has already tried to soften opinion this week by saying he simply hopes his track record is irreversible.

Would it make sense to have a roadmap for lockdown, just like he had one without lockdown? I used to think so, as it would allow individuals and businesses to plan their next steps.

But the problem can basically be that the virus is not responding to graduated steps. If you really want to flatten (not delay) a case sombrero, a hard and quick lock may be the only answer. Just reimposing masks and working from home may not be enough.

Yet, given how confusing and contradictory the current policy is, it would not be surprising if the policy that replaces it is just as inconsistent. Learning to live with Covid is obviously where we need to end up, but it requires as many vaccinations as possible for true collective immunity. It also requires more honesty on the part of the government about its real strategy.

The latest data from Friday suggests that the third wave may, quite simply, peak. But I really don’t know if that’s what No.10 wants, or if he wants to ride the wave for a few more weeks.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam repeated this week his advice on avoiding places where the 3 Cs overlap: closed places, with crowds and close contact. Sadly, the real 3 Cs that defined Johnson’s policy are chaos, confusion, and contradiction.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost UK and has been updated.