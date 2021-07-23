Weekly quiz on international foreign policy news





Quiz This week in FPs international news quiz: Obstacles to the Olympics, spyware scandal and daring attempt to escape quarantine.

People take photos of fireworks during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium on July 23. Yuichi Yamazaki / Getty Images

23 July 2021, 15:10

Are you passionate about global news? Test yourself with this week’s edition of our quiz on international news!

1. News broke this week that various governments have used software from an Israeli company to spy on journalists and activists. What is this spyware called?

Astonished

Pegasus

Manticore

Selkie

2. An international investigation revealed that 14 officials, including presidents, prime ministers and a royal, were also targeted by the aforementioned software. Which world leader was not on this list?

French President Emmanuel Macron

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Russian President Vladimir Putin

3. The United States and Germany struck a deal this week on a controversial gas pipeline that originates in Russia. What is the name of the pipes?

Nord Stream 2

Interconnector

NEUTRAL

Transit gas

4. On Monday, two Americans were sentenced to prison terms in Japan for helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, wanted for financial misconduct, to flee to which country?

China

Mexico

Ireland

Lebanon

5. After a power struggle following the assassination on July 7 of Haitian President Jovenel Mose, who took office as interim president of the country on Tuesday?

Claude joseph

Lener Renauld

Ariel henri

Duly Brutus

6. Four months after the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the authorities arrested the leader of the main opposition party in which African country?

Burundi

Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

7. Which king this week became the first Arab leader to visit US President Joe Biden in the White House?

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah II of Jordan

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman

Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

8. As the Tokyo Olympics begin, authorities have had to spend over $ 1 million to remove more than 15 tonnes of marine life from the canoe and rowing site. What sea creatures had invaded the stream?

Oysters

Starfish

Astonished

Eels

9. Each Olympic Games since 1960 has massively exceeded its budget. How far should this year’s Olympics go over budget?

$ 4 billion

$ 12 billion

$ 23 billion

$ 41 billion

10. After arriving in the Australian city of Perth this week, a man attempted to escape mandatory hotel quarantine using what misguided tactic?

Steal a staff uniform and pretend to be a bellhop to sneak in

Hanging out of a window using a rope made of sheets knotted together

Drinking everything from the minibar and causing a belligerent scene in the lobby, hoping to get kicked out

Trying to leverage its Ambassador Elite rewards status to get early release

You scored points

It’s a big world there! Keep up with world events by subscribing to Morning Brief, the leading daily foreign policy newsletter.

You scored points

Perfection! You are a professional who needs the detailed information in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.

Are you passionate about global news? Test yourself with this week’s edition of our quiz on international news!

1. News broke this week that various governments have used software from an Israeli company to spy on journalists and activists. What is this spyware called?

Astonished

Pegasus

Manticore

Selkie

2. An international investigation revealed that 14 officials, including presidents, prime ministers and a royal, were also targeted by the aforementioned software. Which world leader was not on this list?

French President Emmanuel Macron

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan

Russian President Vladimir Putin

3. The United States and Germany struck a deal this week on a controversial gas pipeline that originates in Russia. What is the name of the pipes?

Nord Stream 2

Interconnector

NEUTRAL

Transit gas

4. On Monday, two Americans were sentenced to prison terms in Japan for helping former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, wanted for financial misconduct, to flee to which country?

China

Mexico

Ireland

Lebanon

5. After a power struggle following the assassination on July 7 of Haitian President Jovenel Mose, who took office as interim president of the country on Tuesday?

Claude joseph

Lener Renauld

Ariel henri

Duly Brutus

6. Four months after the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the authorities arrested the leader of the main opposition party in which African country?

Burundi

Tanzania

Kenya

Uganda

7. Which king this week became the first Arab leader to visit US President Joe Biden in the White House?

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia

King Abdullah II of Jordan

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman

Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

8. As the Tokyo Olympics begin, authorities have had to spend over $ 1 million to remove more than 15 tonnes of marine life from the canoe and rowing site. What sea creatures had invaded the stream?

Oysters

Starfish

Astonished

Eels

9. Each Olympic Games since 1960 has massively exceeded its budget. How far should this year’s Olympics go over budget?

$ 4 billion

$ 12 billion

$ 23 billion

$ 41 billion

10. After arriving in the Australian city of Perth this week, a man attempted to escape mandatory hotel quarantine using what misguided tactic?

Steal a staff uniform and pretend to be a bellhop to sneak in

Hanging out of a window using a rope made of sheets knotted together

Drinking everything from the minibar and causing a belligerent scene in the lobby, hoping to get kicked out

Trying to leverage its Ambassador Elite rewards status to get early release

You scored points

It’s a big world there! Keep up with world events by subscribing to Morning Brief, the leading daily foreign policy newsletter.

You scored points

Perfection! You are a professional who needs the detailed information in Situation Report, our national security and defense newsletter.

Do you have any comments? Email [email protected] to let me know your thoughts.

Nina Goldman is associate editor at Foreign Policy. Twitter: @goldmannk

More Foreign Policy

Sign up for Morning Brief

Flagship Daily Foreign Policy Bulletin with What’s Happening in the World Today from Colm Quinn, Editor of the Foreign Policy Bulletin.

You can support foreign policy by becoming a subscriber.

Subscribe today

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/07/23/foreign-policy-news-quiz-tokyo-olympics-israeli-spyware/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos