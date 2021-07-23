Port: Biden’s surrender to Russians is almost enough to make one person miss Donald Trump





Or, more precisely, by bringing together all of Trump’s supporters. Put Republicans who voted for Trump because the alternative was Hillary Clinton, then Joe Biden, in the same category as QAnon aficionados who believe the January 6 riot was a “false flag” operation led by Antifa activists disguised as Trump supporters.

This is a fair review. Such generalizations were not my intention. There are many reasons why a rational American voter might want the Trump administration, with all its obvious flaws, still in power.

Like President Biden’s decision to strike a deal with Vladimir Putin’s regime, allowing construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to continue.

From a geopolitical point of view, this is reckless. This pipeline will further enrich Putin and allow his regime to further project its influence in Europe. One of the owners of the line is Gazprom, which in turn is owned by the Russian state.

The Russians were responsible for the cyberattack that shut down a major US pipeline, injuring millions of Americans on the east coast. Even though the Russian government is not directly involved, it provides a safe haven in which the group of hackers responsible for the attack lives.

After that, the Russians will be rewarded with American assent to a Russian pipeline?

In terms of economic policy, the signing of Nord Stream 2 is downright insulting. America shouldn’t be blocking international trade because it competes with US trade. Yet it is appalling that a presidential administration is generally hostile to the domestic oil and gas industry even as it paves the way for a Russian state-owned gas company.

If Nord Stream 2 is OK, why not the Keystone XL pipeline?

If America is helping Russia gain access to vast new markets for Russian natural gas, why do we have a moratorium on federal oil and gas concessions that hurts American companies and American mineral owners?

This moratorium is costing Americans billions and billions in jobs, trade and tax revenues in North Dakota alone. The wider economic impact is much greater, at a time when our nation is still trying to get out of the economic hole the pandemic has left us in, but the Russians are getting a pass?

The Biden administration continues to undermine North American energy production, including canceling the Keystone XL pipeline, while reaching a deal to enable the completion of Nord Stream 2, supporting the delivery of Russian energy to Europe ” said Sen. John Hoeven, RN.D., said recently in a statement. “This approach not only harms our country economically, it makes us, our allies and partners in Europe, less secure. By refusing to impose sanctions that were passed by Congress with bipartisan support, the Biden administration is allowing Europe to become even more subject to Russian influence and undermine our country’s efforts to counter Russian aggression, in particular its interference and encroachment on Ukraine. “

He is right.

With this one action alone, the Biden administration has helped hold the Russians and their oil and gas interests accountable even as his administration shrinks the US oil and gas industry.

It’s almost enough to make rational people miss Trump.

If only Republicans in 2016 had rallied around a sane candidate who could win a second term.

To comment on this article, visit www.sayanythingblog.com

Rob Port, Founder of SayAnythingBlog.com, is a Forum Communications commentator. Contact him on Twitter at @robport or by email at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedickinsonpress.com/opinion/7124661-Port-Bidens-capitulation-to-the-Russians-is-almost-enough-to-make-a-person-miss-Donald-Trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos