Tokyo 2020 Olympics: PM Narendra Modi to meet Indian athletes individually after return home | Other sports news

New Delhi: Union Youth and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet individually with the athletes of the Indian Olympic contingent upon their return home.

the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was officially declared open by Japanese Emperor Naruhito later on Friday. Boxer Mary Kom and men’s hockey captain Manpreet Singh were India’s flag bearers at the opening ceremony.

“On behalf of the Government of India and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on behalf of Indian 130 crore, I wish all Indian athletes the best. The good wishes are behind our athletes, it is our largest contingent where 127 athletes participate. There is no pressure on them, they should play free spirit, win more medals and we can see great enthusiasm all over the country, ”Thakur told reporters on Friday.

“On the return of the athletes, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would meet them individually. The Prime Minister will also meet our Paralympians, “he added.

Twenty-five members of the Indian contingent attended the opening ceremony Friday at the national stadium amid COVID-19 concerns in the Japanese capital.

Ankita Raina was added to the list of players who attended the event while Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal of the table tennis team did not attend the ceremony, the IOA Secretary General confirmed Rajeev Mehta on Twitter.

Amit, Ashish Kumar, Mary Kom were among the eight boxers present at the ceremony as well as six Indian officials.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito declared the Games open, a month after expressing concerns about the possible spread of the coronavirus during the Olympics, becoming the third member of his family to do so.

It was ironic that locals thronging around the majestic National Stadium were not allowed entry due to the crowd ban, even as visitors, including athletes and dignitaries, from around the world participated at the opening ceremony of the Games which is expected to cost a huge USD. 28 billion.

Fewer athletes from all contingents participated, some to stay focused on their Saturday events, many others out of fear of catching the infection that has already made its way into the Games Village.

Around 950 VIPs and world leaders were present inside the arena with a capacity of 68,000 people. Despite the crowd ban, the stadium was occupied by more than 10,000 people playing different roles.

International Olympic Committee IOC President Thomas Bach, without whose determination and stubbornness the Tokyo Games would not have seen the light of day, has recognized that they will be different from those of the past.

“Today, the Olympic athletes send a resounding message of hope to our fragile world. The opening ceremony will highlight this Olympic message of resilience, solidarity and the unity of all humanity to overcome the pandemic.” Bach said in his speech.

“The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are a light at the end of this dark tunnel.”

He added: “Today is a moment of hope. Yes, it is very different from what we all imagined. But let’s cherish this moment because finally we are all here together.”

Even as the opening ceremony took place, protesters gathered outside the stadium and made their voices heard after blocking one of the city’s busiest roads, forcing police to act.

Although there were no spectators inside the Olympic Stadium, there were fireworks and music, from famous Japanese video games, which each of the competing nations entered, led by Greece, homeland of the ancient Olympic Games, with the host country, Japan entering the last stadium.

Deviating from the norm, male flag bearers from Vanuatu and Tonga created significant flutter after marching topless and oil-smeared bodies.

It was followed by a 20-second indigo and white fireworks display, showcasing the colors of the Tokyo 2020 emblem and in a fan shape, a symbol of auspiciousness in Japanese culture.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito entered with President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach. The Olympic rings made from the wood of trees planted from seeds brought to the country the last time it hosted the Olympics in 1964 were formed before the traditional Parade of Nations.

Unlike previous Games held in Japan, where participating nations marched through the stadium in English order of their names, Tokyo 2020 followed Japan’s writing system.