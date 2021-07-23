How Scott Walkers Wisconsin paved the way for Donald Trumps America





He apparently came out of nowhere. In 2010, Scott Walker, who was then the Milwaukee County executive, did not campaign on it. In fact, he had said weeks before the election that he would use collective bargaining to get concessions on pensions and health insurance.

However, the demise of public sector employee unions was a long-standing goal of a powerful right-wing network led by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) and including groups like the Bradley Foundation and the Koch brothers, Americans. for Prosperity.

Walker was very connected to this network. In fact, he was almost auditioning for it. There was a lot of posturing in 2010 by a number of Republican governors who sought the attention of the Kochs in particular.

Walker therefore went the furthest. Law 10 essentially eliminated collective bargaining rights for state public employees, both municipal and state employees, with the exception of almost all police unions and all firefighters’ unions. Many of these unions had supported Walker.

Walker presented it as a way to save money: communities would gain flexibility. And, of course, Act 10 played into the economic resentment that had built up. The 2008 financial crisis was severe and lasting for many people, especially in rural America. So Walker was able to stir up resentment against public employees because they had decent benefits, pensions, health insurance. They might, for example, be among the few people in a small community who even had employer-sponsored health insurance.

So there was this opening for a new Republican assault on labor. And prominent Democrats have, in some ways, encouraged this effort, with rhetoric attacking the public sphere. (Arne Duncan, Obama’s Education Secretary, in particular, had many ideas that deeply upset teachers in public schools.)

There were these huge protests in Madison against Act 10, at least a hundred thousand people, some people say more showed up. They occupied state house for three weeks, and state Democratic senators fled to Illinois (much like Texas Democrats now do for voting rights) to prevent a quorum on The law project. But there was little support for it among National Democrats. Neither Obama nor Joe Biden came to Wisconsin.

In the article, I talk about how Obama promised he would walk the picket line and protect collective bargaining rights if they ever came under attack. So this was a really important thing that the people of Wisconsin, especially those who were part of the Act 10 protests, were keenly aware of and felt deeply betrayed. Tellingly, I think many establishment Democrats wanted to distance themselves from this movement; Walker even bragged about it in his book. He bragged that Obama was too scared to come to Wisconsin and defend the job.

Why has work become so weak? On the one hand, you have these direct attacks; on the other side you have a neglect which is, in a way, a more subtle attack.

You mobilized a hundred thousand people, then all of a sudden they were told to go home and put their energy into a recall petition campaign to oust Walker.

One of the criticisms leveled by some Wisconsin labor activists was that this grassroots movement was quickly subsumed by an electoral effort, which ultimately favored Walker due to the massive influx of black money that flowed into the state for help him. You mobilized a hundred thousand people, then all of a sudden they were told to go home and put their energy into a recall petition campaign to oust Walker. They got a million signatures, and it was a remarkable grassroots effort not only centered in Madison or Milwaukee, it was really statewide.

But in the end, Walker was able to characterize the recall as unfair and undemocratic, even though the recall elections stemmed from democratic reform that has been part of Wisconsin’s political tradition for nearly a hundred years.

Walker therefore narrowly won. Obama did not campaign with the opponent of the Walkers and even walked away from the whole episode because he worried about his own re-election. It was the hardest blow for many people in Wisconsin who had been activated by the struggle for workers’ rights. All the energy of the Capitol has just vanished.

However, in the article, I do talk about how the Act 10 protests were an underrated spark for Occupy, the Sanders 2016 campaign, and the broader revival of a social democratic tension that is firmly rooted in the labor movement and dates back to the New Deal, if not earlier.

You haven’t seen this kind of mass union action in America for decades. It was so shocking. And even though he was defeated, he resonated and continues to resonate. Although in Wisconsin itself, the situation is very grim when it comes to any kind of recovery because Republicans have gerrymandered the state legislature so well. There is no hope, at least in the near future, of restoring the labor rights that were taken away.

