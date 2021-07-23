China promises “lasting stability and high-quality development” in Tibet Autonomous Region





The lasting peace and stability of Tibet, as well as the development of an ecological civilization and the achievement of high-quality development, were among the issues highlighted during the Chinese President’s three-day inspection tour. Xi Jinping in the region, which began on Wednesday, to mark the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation. The development of Tibet, an inseparable element of China, is a priority for the central government. Since taking over as head of the country in 2013, President Xi, also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has paid special attention to the region’s development. Steps have been taken to promote social stability, border development, ecological protection and ethnic unity in Tibet, opening a new chapter in improving governance, stability and the well-being of the people. Adherence to the construction of ecological civilization President Xi arrived at Nyingchi Mainling Airport on Wednesday and was warmly greeted by locals and officials from various ethnic groups before visiting the Nyang River Bridge to inspect the ecological preservation of the Yarlung River Basin. Zangbo and its tributary the Nyang River. Tibet maintained stable environmental quality in 2020, according to a report from the region’s ecology and environment department. Speaking at a meeting concluding his inspection tour on Friday, Xi reaffirmed his belief that “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets” as he called for greater promotion of the conservation of the biodiversity on the Qinghai-Tibet plateau. “We must unfailingly give priority to ecology and pursue green development, work for modernization by emphasizing the harmonious coexistence of man and nature, and protect the environment of the third pole”, said he declared. By the end of 2020, Tibet had built 47 nature reserves covering 412,200 square kilometers, representing more than a third of the region’s total. . Pursue quality development “High quality” is another key word in Tibet’s development plan. President Xi described the essential elements of the process: ensuring national security and maintaining peace and stability, constantly improving people’s lives, maintaining a good environment, strengthening border defense and ensuring border security. The process of building a modern socialist country comprehensively has started and Tibet has now reached a new historical starting point in its development, the president said on Friday, stressing the importance of consolidation and expansion. from China poverty reduction achievements and ensure a smooth transition to rural revitalization. During his stay, Xi visited a local town hall, village and park in Nyingchi, to learn more about city development planning, rural revitalization plans and park construction. Since transportation is essential for economic development, he also visited Nyingchi Station to see the design of the Sichuan-Tibet railway and the operation of the Lhasa-Nyingchi railway section, then took a train to the regional capital, Lhasa. Officially commissioned last month, the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway is Tibet’s first electrified railway. Xi stressed the importance of paving the way for high-quality development suited to the real conditions in Tibet, and said the process of reform and opening-up should be deepened and the construction of railways, d highways and other major infrastructure needed to be speeded up. He also encouraged the development of industries with local characteristics and a national base for clean energy. Since the security and stability of Tibet is closely related to the overall development of the entire nation, Xi also stressed that Tibet-related work should focus on safeguarding national unity and strengthening peace. ethnic solidarity. President Xi was briefed on the work related to ethnic and religious affairs at Drepung Monastery, Barkhor Street and Potala Palace Square in Lhasa, and stressed the importance of protecting freedom of religious belief, to manage religious affairs according to the law and to guide Tibetans. Buddhism in adaptation to socialist society. https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-07-23/Xi-Jinping-inspects-southwest-China-s-Tibet-127IZgyrmpi/index.html Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HpdMmzeFSg Related links www.cgtn.com SOURCE CGTN

