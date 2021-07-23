Afghan government accuses Pakistan of hiding failures: Ch Sarwar – Pakistan





Posted on July 23, 2021 at 11:01 p.m.

Sarwar called on the Afghan government to straighten out his own house instead of pointing fingers at others

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said the blame game against Pakistan is an alibi for the Afghan government to hide its failures in establishing peace in the country.

“Afghan Vice President Amrullah’s negative propaganda against Pakistan is a conspiracy against peace in the region,” he said in media interview after offering prayers to Eidul Azha at Badshahi Mosque , adding that Pakistan supports the Afghan people and their popular voice.

Provincial Excise Minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed and Pakistani Member of Parliament for Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Faizullah Kamoka also visited Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar that day.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan had sacrificed more than 70,000 lives in the war on terror for the establishment of peace in the region, adding that even today Pakistan, under the leadership Prime Minister Imran Khan, plays his role in the Afghan peace process with sincerity.

He said that under these circumstances the criticism of Afghan government officials of the Pakistani government for covering up their failures is a vicious act that deserves to be condemned.

Sarwar called on the Afghan government to straighten out its own house instead of pointing fingers at others so that peace can reign in the region.

Responding to a question, Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said Pakistan would be the biggest beneficiary of peace in Afghanistan and that peace is most needed for the development and prosperity of the region.

He said the United States and its allies should fulfill their responsibilities for peace and thwart the intentions of those who conspire against peace. He said the deterioration of the situation in Afghanistan will affect not only Afghanistan but the whole region.

The governor of Punjab also condemned the worst atrocities against Kashmiris and the massacre of young Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces on the eve of Eid in Kashmir and said that Indian forces under Narendra Modi are committing the worst acts terrorism in Kashmir, adding that Kashmiris are also deprived of their religious freedom.

“We demand that all international bodies, including the United Nations and the OIC, take cognizance of the atrocities committed against the Kashmiris and that India be forced, through diplomatic pressure, to stop these atrocities and give to the Kashmiris their right to liberty, ”he said. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/611831-Afghan-govt-blames-Pakistan-to-hide-its-failures-Ch-Sarwar

