Trump’s PAC spent no money to prove election fraud allegations: report





Trump’s PAC did not spend any of the $ 75 million it raised on election reviews, the Washington Post reported. Trump falsely claimed the election was stolen, but he’s not putting money in to prove it. Private donors, not Trump’s PAC, are funding election reviews in Arizona and Georgia. Loading Something is loading.

A PAC formed to fund Donald Trump’s attempt to challenge last year’s presidential election result has not spent any money on audits or other election review measures, the Washington reported on Thursday. Post.

Trump founded the Save America executive PAC last year as he pushed his “big lie” that the election was stolen from him as a result of an elaborate plot by the Democrats. The PAC, which “has few limits on how it can spend its money,” The Post said, has raised $ 75 million.

Sources familiar with PAC finances told The Post that virtually no money was spent except for a small portion used for some of Trump’s travel and legal expenses and to pay staff.

The sources said no part of the money was spent on concrete attempts to challenge last year’s election results, such as the audit of the ballot in Arizona’s Maricopa County.

While Trump has issued statements in support of this audit and attempts by other GOP-led legislatures to question the integrity of the election, he has not used money from his treasury. PAC war to support reviews, according to the report.

The deadline for PAC to release its financial statements in accordance with federal law is July 31.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The Arizona audit, which county election officials called a chaotic partisan stunt, is funded in part by Arizona taxpayers and in part by private donations. A lawsuit to launch a similar electoral review in Georgia’s Fulton County would also be funded by private donations, The Post reported.

The PAC continued to fundraise primarily by appealing to donors to fund the campaign to ensure the integrity of the elections, The Post reported.

Trump’s election fraud allegations have been dismissed in court cases and have twice denied a hearing in the United States Supreme Court.

He continued to push them, however, despite their role in spurring his supporters to attack the Capitol on January 6 and amid suggestions that he was preparing for another presidential candidacy in 2024.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/trumps-pac-spent-no-money-proving-election-fraud-claims-report-2021-7 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

