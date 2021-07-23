Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan makes bigger promises, including Kashmir referendum – The New Indian Express





By ANI

TARAR KHEL: As elections approach in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has made big promises every two days in a final push to win over voters, despite lackluster support for his party .

Khan said on Friday he hoped for a referendum to let the people of Kashmir know whether they want to join Pakistan or want an independent state. It comes as calls from locals for basic facilities, including gas supply, pothole-free roads grow louder.

Instead of debating local issues, the Pakistani prime minister chose to run for office by targeting Indian leaders on the Kashmir issue. Addressing an election campaign rally in Tarar Khel, Khan denied rumors he wanted to turn Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir into a new province of Pakistan, Geo News reported.

“But what I want to clarify now is that in 1948 there were two United Nations Security Council resolutions which granted the people of Kashmir the right to decide their own future. According to the resolutions of the United Nations. UN, the people had to decide whether they want to join Hindustan or Pakistan, “he said

“I want to clarify for all of you today. InshaAllah, a day will come when all the sacrifices made by the people will not be wasted. God will grant you this right. There will be a referendum, InshaAllah,” he said. added.

The PoK is expected to hold a general election for the Legislative Assembly on July 25, despite calls to postpone the elections by two months due to the threat of a resurgence of the coronavirus. Pakistan last year held the Legislative Assembly elections in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Meanwhile, locals are looking for basic facilities, including a gas supply, pothole-free roads and a share of energy projects in the region. The majority of PoK regions are struggling without pipelines, forcing people to depend on bottles or firewood for cooking.

The region is also experiencing power cuts, although there are several large and small power plants dotting the region, producing over 2,500 megawatts of electricity. Locals also complain that electricity from the Mangala Dam and other power projects is transported to Pakistani cities.

The country’s federal government is unable to provide local residents with access to basic facilities. In addition, in the PoK, the scope for expression of a political position other than membership in Pakistan is limited. An election law, for example, requires all candidates for the PoK self-government legislature to take an oath to support membership in Pakistan.

