



In the early months of the Trump administration, prosecutors said another suspected Emirati agent named Rashid Sultan Rashid Al Malik Alshahhi also charged Barrack on Tuesday: Our ppl wants you to help. They were hoping that you can officially manage the calendars. According to the indictment, Barrack replied, I will! Later, Barrack allegedly called Alshahhi the secret weapon to obtain the Abu Dhabi plan initiated by Trump.

At the time, several Arab countries, including the Emirates, blocked Qatar. Even as the Pentagon and the State Department tried to remain neutral in the crisis, Trump sent out tweets that appeared to support the blockade and even take credit for it.

Throughout his presidency, Trump could hardly have been a more accommodating ally of the Emirates and Saudi Arabia, whose Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a protégé of Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. Trump’s first overseas trip was to Saudi Arabia. He tore up the Iranian deal, hated by Arab leaders in the Gulf. Of Trump’s 10 presidential vetoes, five were for issues of concern to the Emirates and Saudi Arabia. More importantly, he called off Congress’ attempt to end US military engagement in Yemen, where Saudi Arabia and the Emirates were fighting on one side in a brutal civil war. According to Bob Woodwards’ book Rage, Trump bragged about saving the Saudi Crown Prince after the murder of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi sparked widespread outrage.

There is no reason to attribute all of Trump’s concern to Barrack. Trump loves and admires screaming dictators and has his own financial interests in the Emirates. Barrack introduced Jared Kushner to some of his Gulf associates, but Kushner had his own reasons for pursuing alliances with them, especially his desire to get more Muslim countries to normalize their relations with Israel. Still, if a member of Trump’s inner circle turns out to have been an Emirati agent, that’s a big deal. It’s a reminder of how much we still don’t know about what transpired in the foreign policy of the most corrupt presidency in American history.

In June 2018, The Times reported that the Barracks company had raised more than $ 7 billion in investments since Mr. Trump won the nomination, roughly a quarter from the Emirates or Saudi Arabia. Barrack resigned his leadership role at the company in March, but last week he told Bloomberg Television that Emiratis would be among his investors in a new venture involving mega-hotels and the hospitality industry in what concerns well-being, as far as health is concerned. Americans deserve to know whether Barrack essentially sold his influence to investors over US foreign policy. The Trump scandal market may be crowded, but when it comes to the role of foreign money in the last administration, there is no shortage of mysteries.

