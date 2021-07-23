Politics
PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh Free of Charge for Relatives of Those Killed in Maha Landslides | Latest India News
- At least 36 people were killed in a landslide in the village of Taliye on Friday and the same number are believed to be trapped in the debris.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED JUL 23, 2021 8:50 PM EST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced relief from 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died due to the landslide in the Maharashtras Raigad. The prime minister’s office said those injured in the landslides.
The government of Maharashtra has announced an ex gratia de 5 lakh for relatives of those who died in landslides in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed sorrow over the loss of life.
President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences and said he was saddened by the news of the loss of life due to heavy rains in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara.
Several politicians, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also offered their condolences to those who lost their lives in the landslide. Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to help with relief and rescue work in the area.
At least 36 people were killed in a landslide in the village of Taliye on Friday and the same number are believed to be trapped in the debris. The incident happened Thursday night when at least 32 homes were destroyed in the landslide.
In Chiplun, water levels reached 12 feet after the area received 24 hours of uninterrupted rain, causing the Vashishti River to overflow. Rescue operations undertaken by the NDRF continue. NDRF officials said rescue operations would continue for some time.
At least 129 people have died from rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in the past two days. A Maharashtra government official told the PTI news agency that most of the deaths occurred in the Raigad area. At least 27 people have died in Satara district in western Maharashtra, and deaths have also been reported in Gondia and Chandrapur.
No relief is in sight as India’s meteorological department issued a red alert earlier today for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and Pune, Satara and Kolhapur which have all been pounded by relentless rains in the past 24 hours.
To close
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modi-announces-rs-2-lakh-ex-gratia-for-kin-of-those-killed-in-maha-landslides-101627052827257.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]