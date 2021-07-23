PM Modi Announces 2 Lakh Free of Charge for Relatives of Those Killed in Maha Landslides | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced relief from 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who died due to the landslide in the Maharashtras Raigad. The prime minister’s office said those injured in the landslides.

The government of Maharashtra has announced an ex gratia de 5 lakh for relatives of those who died in landslides in the state. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed sorrow over the loss of life.

President Ram Nath Kovind also expressed his condolences and said he was saddened by the news of the loss of life due to heavy rains in the districts of Raigad, Ratnagiri and Satara.

Several politicians, including opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, also offered their condolences to those who lost their lives in the landslide. Rahul Gandhi appealed to party workers to help with relief and rescue work in the area.

At least 36 people were killed in a landslide in the village of Taliye on Friday and the same number are believed to be trapped in the debris. The incident happened Thursday night when at least 32 homes were destroyed in the landslide.

In Chiplun, water levels reached 12 feet after the area received 24 hours of uninterrupted rain, causing the Vashishti River to overflow. Rescue operations undertaken by the NDRF continue. NDRF officials said rescue operations would continue for some time.

At least 129 people have died from rain-related incidents in Maharashtra in the past two days. A Maharashtra government official told the PTI news agency that most of the deaths occurred in the Raigad area. At least 27 people have died in Satara district in western Maharashtra, and deaths have also been reported in Gondia and Chandrapur.

No relief is in sight as India’s meteorological department issued a red alert earlier today for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and Pune, Satara and Kolhapur which have all been pounded by relentless rains in the past 24 hours.