Covid: As Boris Johnson begins ‘Freedom Day’ in isolation, it appears Tesco cares more about public safety than Vladimir McTavish





Boris Johnson wears a face mask during a visit to a PPE manufacturing plant (Photo: Scott Heppell / WPA pool / Getty Images) As we know, Boris Johnson has announced that July 19 will be Freedom Day, when all mask restrictions and distancing in England end. We have grown too familiar with this Prime Minister's Orwellian turn of phrase. The English people were not released from the Covid last Monday. They were released from the measures put in place to protect them from catching the virus. Many health experts had warned the prime minister not to go too fast on sound medical advice, given his physical condition. Any sudden movement can cause coronary artery disease. Asked when to move, Health Secretary Sajid Javid replied if not now, when? He then quickly tested positive for coronavirus, answering his own question. Johnson and Rishi Sunak were identified as close contacts, so the three were forced into self-isolation. Leaving us with the glorious irony of the very people who proclaimed Freedom Day to be locked in the house on the day in question. Transport for London and almost all of the major supermarket chains responded to a union campaign and insisted that masks always be worn on the tube and in stores, to protect the staff working there. We really live in a bizarre parallel universe where Tesco cares more about public health than the Prime Minister. But we've already seen the England football team demonstrate a more precise moral compass than UK government issues such as racism and child poverty. As of last Monday, what used to be laws and now guidelines, and it is up to the common sense of the public to follow them or not. Will this soon be extended to other areas of legislation, such as speed limits? If so, I now have a clean driver's license. When I totaled those nine points, I was using my common sense to go over 70 mph on the M8. Vladimir McTavishs Edinburgh Fringe show 2020 Re-Vision, a comedy review of the year that has been canceled is at the Counting House August 7-29. Edfringe.com.

