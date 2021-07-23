UNESCO calls on US to end construction of Trump border wall





The UNESCO World Heritage Committee has urged the United States to stop construction of the border wall at the instigation of former President Donald Trump.

The committee also called on the United States to work with Mexico to assess the damage caused by the wall to a World Heritage site in Mexico and adjacent protected lands in the United States.

They also recommended a number of ways to restore the landscape and wildlife habitat.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order upon entering the White House to suspend construction of the border wall. Last month, the administration canceled plans for walls paid for with embezzled military funds.

Conservation groups and the indigenous Tohono Oodham people of Sonora, Mexico, have called for the restoration of more than a dozen ecologically sensitive and culturally significant areas damaged by the construction of the walls.

Their 2017 petition called for the endangered status for the El Pinacate and Gran Desierto de Altar Biosphere Reserve along the border between the two countries.

This 2,700 square mile World Heritage Site shares a border with the Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge and Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in the United States.

The resolution of the UN bodies, released Wednesday, noted: The negative impacts of the border wall on the biodiversity and conservation of the property are of the utmost concern.

He urged the United States to stop construction and assess the damage and develop appropriate measures to ensure restoration of ecological connectivity.

In the 2016 presidential race, Mr. Trump promised to build a tall, beautiful wall that would stretch 1,000 miles along the southern border. The former president rushed to complete his wall before stepping down, eventually finishing over 400 miles (644 km) – but that included building in places where barriers already stood.

Mr. Trump’s first campaign focused on cracking down on migrants and building a southern border wall, which he said would be virtually impenetrable and paid for by Mexico. This did not happen, although its stringent zero-tolerance immigration policies, such as family separation, have wrested hundreds of children from their parents.

Conservation groups announced the progress this week.

This is an important step towards repairing the devastation the border wall has wrought on communities and wildlife, said Alex Olivera, senior scientist and Mexico representative for the Center for Biological Diversity.

We share the responsibility of protecting the wildlife of the Sonoran Desert and reversing the horrific damage caused by the construction of the wall on both sides of the border.

UNESCO designated El Pinacate Biosphere Reserve as a World Heritage Site in 2013 due to the incredible biodiversity in the region.

Desert fauna has evolved over millions of years, freely crossing the border. The Trump Wall blocks essential movement and migration, fragments habitat, and limits the ability of animals to forage for food and water.

The wall also harms the Tohono Oodham people, who historically inhabited El Pinacate and Gran Desierto de Altar. El Pinacate is sacred to the community and the site is regularly used for ceremonial purposes.

Environmentalists have also warned that the wall is depleting water resources and destroying aquifers in drought-prone areas amid rising temperatures due to the climate crisis.

