Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi wishes the best to the dynamic Indian contingent; Twitterati joins us in cheering on the team





The Tokyo 2020 Olympics started with a bang today in Japan and the Indian contingent was seen at the opening ceremony with athletes from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also watched some glimpses of the Indian contingent on television and cheered them on. A message was also shared on his personal social media accounts where he wrote a note to wish Indian athletes good luck for the upcoming Olympic tournament. The Olympics kicked off today with an opening ceremony in a nearly empty stadium. Sharing Team India’s wish, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote: “Come on let us all # Cheer4India! Got a preview of the opening ceremony of @ Tokyo2020. We wish our dynamic contingent the best. # Tokyo2020. ” As soon as the Prime Minister wished the team, the citizens of the country also joined in sending their love to the athletes who will compete in various sports with champions from all over the world. Many took to Twitter to send their best wishes to the athletes. Looked: #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands to cheer on the athletes as the Indian contingent enters the Tokyo Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony.#TokyoOlympics pic.twitter.com/SUheVMAqIK ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2021 One citizen wrote on Twitter: “Good luck at our swimming championships too…” Another wrote: “-” Another wrote: “A dream… A goal… The flag of our country must fly high… The flag of our country The national anthem must sing with pride … This must be the ultimate goal of our athletes going to the Olympic Games in Tokyo … The whole world must praise the achievements of our country … The India must reach the top spot … Jai Hind! ”Another user wrote:“ Best wishes and blessings to the athletes of #TokyoOlympics. For the first time ever, India sent the largest number of athletes to the Olympics. India proudly applauds the victory. Chak De India # Cheer4India # Tokyo2020 # TokyoOlympics2021. “ Take a look at Twitter users who want Team India: Best wishes and blessings to the athletes of #TokyoOlympics. For the very first time, India sent the largest number of athletes to the Olympics. India proudly applauds the victory. Chak of India # Cheer4India # Tokyo2020 # Tokyo Olympic Games2021 pic.twitter.com/YBN6Lggb2d Vinay Prasad LR (@vinayprasadlr) July 23, 2021 A dream … A goal … Our country’s flag must fly high … Our country’s national anthem must sing with pride … This must be the ultimate goal of our athletes who make it to the Games Tokyo Olympics … The whole world must praise our country’s achievements … India must reach the top spot … Jai Hind! venkatesh kanike (@venkateshkanike) July 23, 2021 – #TeamIndia # Cheer4India # Tokyo2020 arenarendramodi Arvind Singh (@singharv_ind) July 23, 2021 Indian indian india Let’s do # Cheer4India #TeamIndia #TokyoOlympics Minty Sharma (@MintOminty) July 23, 2021 Amid the COVID 19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to this year and now, amid fears too, the games have kicked off today. India would be represented by its largest contingent of athletes with more than 120 athletes. It also has the highest number of athletic women with 56. Also read | Tokyo 2020 Olympics: see India’s full schedule; Here’s where and when to watch Indian athletes shine

