Doctor mocked for glowing review of health claims of mentally unfit Trumps Biden to be president





Former White House doctor and current Republican representative of the United States, Ronny Jackson, claimed that Joe Biden was mentally unfit to be president despite giving former President Donald Trump a glowing review of his health when he was in the Oval Office. .

Dr Jackson told Fox News that Mr Bidens’ health will only get worse and it will happen before our eyes … Something serious is happening with this man right now.

Either he is going to step down in the near future for medical concerns, or they will have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man, Dr Jackson added.

He said members of Mr Bidens’ cabinet need to consider whether they can follow the man’s instructions at this time.

I think there’s going to be a serious step back from the White House and the left to do something about what’s going on … it’s a national security issue at this point.

There is no indication that the White House or the cabinet are considering removing Mr. Biden from power.

Can’t wait to see how old this gets, Twitter user Lance Allen said of Dr. Jackson’s inflammatory comments. Also, to be clear, I’ll take the compassionate old man over the mean old man any day.

Dr Jackson was the President’s physician from 2013 to 2018. He then served as the President’s Chief Medical Advisor from February to December 2019, a position now held by Dr Anthony Fauci.

Mr Trump appointed Dr Jackson as Secretary of Veterans Affairs in late March 2018, but his hearing before the Senate Veterans Committee was suspended after White House medical staff accused him of improper conduct.

After receiving 12 complaints about his behavior, the Office of the Inspector General of the Ministry of Defense opened an investigation. The subsequent report revealed that during a presidential trip to Manila, Philippines in 2014, Dr Jackson was tasked with providing medical care and treatment to U.S. government officials and made sexual and disparaging statements about the matter. from one of his medical subordinates to another. of his subordinates. Specifically, he said his subordinate has great c ** and a great ass and that he would like to see more of her tattoos.

He also drank alcohol with his subordinates in Manila, got drunk and, while in his hotel room, engaged in behavior that witnesses described as shouting and screaming, and behavior some have complained about could wake the president up, the report added.

After Mr. Trump took office, the two became close after Dr. Jackson presented a glowing review of Mr. Trump’s health at a press conference lasting about an hour.

In January 2018, he said Mr. Trump had incredibly good genes, and if he had a healthier diet for the past 20 years, he could live to be 200 years old.

Twitter user Kibby responded to Dr. Jackson’s Fox News clip denigrating Mr. Bidens’ health, writing: Did Ronny trip while doing this interview? He is not able to diagnose dementia while he is right in front of his face and appoints him as Secretary of Veterans Affairs.

Is there high octane gas lighting? Not an example cited, not one. Fear and a call to arms for the August insurgency they are planning ?? said another account holder.

The Republican strategy is basically to respond to all of The Former Guy’s criticism with I Know You Are, But What Am I? a Twitter user added.

