Every time the puppet PM opens his mouth on Kashmir, he makes mistakes: Bilawal – Pakistan





Posted on July 23, 2021 9:01 PM

Every time the puppet PM opens his mouth on Kashmir, he makes mistakes: Bilawal

BAGH (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that every time this puppet prime minister opens his mouth on Kashmir, he makes mistakes.

Addressing a campaign rally in Bagh Azad Kashmir, Bilawal Bhutto said he will never forget the reception he received at the Bagh university campus and congratulated the crowd on the occasion of Eid-ul Adha.

He said he celebrated Eid in Muzaffarabad in solidarity with the Kashmiris when Modi attacked occupied Kashmir. He said that it is only the PPP that can collect all the Bagh on the third day of Eid. July 25 is a test for all of you and it is clear that all three of Bagh’s seats belong to the PPP. He said he needed the experience of Sardar Qamar Zaman and Raja Qayyum, as well as the youth of Zia ul Qamar.

The PPP chairman said that the relationship between the PPP and the Kashmiris goes back three generations. Bagh is a land of Ghazi and Shaheed. Some Kashmiris sacrificed their lives to protect Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto upon his return to the country on October 18, 2007.

He greeted the three inhabitants of Bagh who were martyred on October 18, 2007. He said that no one could harm our relations with the Kashmiri people. This relationship will remain until the Day of Judgment.

President Bilawal said the words of PPP leaders are history. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had declared that he would wage war on Kashmir for a thousand years. Shaheed Benazir Bhutto said that where the Kashmiris shed their sweat, we shed our blood. When they spoke of Kashmir, the whole world listened to them. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said he couldn’t even be wrong in his sleep about Kashmir.

While criticizing Imran Khan, he said that every time this puppet prime minister opens his mouth on Kashmir, he makes mistakes. This puppet is the laughing stock of the whole world. This Prime Minister is an illegitimate and incapable Prime Minister. The Kashmiris do not accept it.

He said Kashmiris would not accept a puppet prime minister in Kashmir because he would be a puppet puppet. The jiyalas will not allow trade from Kashmir. They will not allow the rights of the Kashmiri people to be usurped. The Quaid-e-Awam gave us a slogan “Hamara Nara Sab Pe Bhari, Rai Shumari, Rai Shumari”.

The PPP chairman said that the PPP would not submit to anyone other than the Kashmiri people. If they want peace, we will and if they want war, we will go to war. We will do according to the wishes of the Kashmiris.

The PPP President said that the stadium where this rally is being held has been established by the PPP government in Kashmir. The road we traveled to get to Bagh was built by PPP and the bridge we crossed was also built by PPP. Other Kashmiri governments have done no development work for the Kashmiri people. PPP will also establish a heart hospital that will provide free treatment to people like PPP did in Sindh. We will not leave Kashmiris at the mercy of this puppet or any like him.

President Bilawal said that a “federal minister who is a bad minister” was sent to Kashmir who called Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a “traitor”. The Kashmiris will take revenge on these people by putting their vote on the arrow on July 25. These people should see their faces in the mirror, in which they will see a person who wants to trade in Kashmir, a person who prayed for Modi’s victory in the elections, a person who gave NRO to Kulbhushan Jhadav and the one who offered a cup of tea to the Indian pilot Abhinandan. These are the people who called the terrorists “Shaheed”. These are the people who call Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto a traitor.

They are calling a person who gave the nuclear capability to Pakistan, who gave the people the right to vote, who brought 90,000 prisoners of war from India, who claimed 5,000 square miles of land from India, who gave this country a unanimous constitution, which made Pakistan an Islamic and democratic country, which made this country a federation, a “traitor”. It was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and this unscrupulous bad minister calls him a traitor.

He is a bad minister but Shaheed Haq Nawaz Gandapur was also of the same name but true to his principles and he was loyal to the PPP until his last breath. If one is to see, principle, bravery, loyalty to the people, then they should go and visit Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto mausoleum in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, if they want to see a person who opposed terrorism, they should go and visit the mausoleum of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto. This puppet bowed to Modi. The change brought by this puppet makes people’s lives hell. The real face of this change is the historic poverty, unemployment and rising prices in Pakistan and we must save Kashmir from this puppet and its change. On July 25, every man and woman must vote for the PPP and keep their vote until the last vote is counted.

The PPP president also addressed an election meeting in Muzaffarabad. He appreciated the jiyalas for organizing such a massive and huge rally in Muzaffarabad. He said Modi and the puppet were both shaking and shaking after seeing such a large crowd in the PPP jalsa.

He said that the people who say the PPP is over should come here and see the crowd in charge of the PPP. This rally shows that the only party that will emerge victorious on July 25 will be the PPP. He said he was happy to celebrate Eid again in Kashmir. He said he came to Kashmir to protect the Kashmiris from the destruction of the puppet and the incompetent prime minister who is also an illegitimate prime minister. The PPP is the only party that says Kashmiris will decide for Kashmir. This is the PPP manifesto and a principled PPP position that the Kashmiris will decide their own future. No one else will decide for the Kashmiris but themselves. If they want peace there will be peace and if they want war there will be war.

President Bilawal said neither the PTI nor the PML-N increased wages and pensions, but the PPP increased wages by up to 120%, pensions by up to 100% and the wages of brave soldiers. who defend countries and fight terrorists up to 175 percent. He said that on July 27, Prime Minister Jiyala of Kashmir will raise salaries. The philosophy of PPP is to provide jobs for young people and our last government in Kashmir provided more than 11,000 jobs for Kashmiris. He said the puppet and the incompetent turn around. He had promised 1 crore of jobs and 50 lake houses, but provided no jobs or homes, but instead snatched shelter from the poor and millions of unemployed.

Blawal Bhutto Zardari said that these people were the ones who prayed for Modi’s success in the elections or invited Modi to their weddings, but he opposed Modi alone. Jiyalas does not accept any trade in Kashmir, nor the puppet. The puppet ministers wanted to buy Kashmiri votes by handing out money not knowing that Kashmiris are a courageous, principled nation and will not succumb to money or bribes. Then these ministers started to use foul language, but this is not the tradition in Kashmir. It is not the policy that they like. The Kashmiris need a government of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that getting kids into politics like Imran Khan and Maryam Nawaz did recently is not the politics Kashmir needs. The Kashmiris need development, employment and political decency. There is only one party, the PPP, which can provide the Kashmiris with what they want. He asked people to go to every house with the PPP message and come out on election day and vote for their own party, the PPP.

