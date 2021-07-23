Turkey and the UN are working on the status of Varosha, a symbolic city of the Cyprus conflict





Turkey opposed, on Friday, a conviction by the UN Security Council, which challenges Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to partially reopen the Varosha seaside resort. This ghost town, located in Northern Cyprus and under the control of the Turkish army, is a symbol of the island’s division.

Turkey rejected, Friday, July 23, the condemnation by the Security Council of the United Nations of its support for a partition of Cyprus and its plans to reopen Varosha, a coastal town empty of its original inhabitants, the Greek Cypriots. “We reject the declaration of the UN Security Council” concerning the planned reopening under Turkish Cypriot control of the seaside resort of Varosha “as well as the declarations of various countries which are based on unjustified demands and incompatible with the realities on the island, “said the Minister of Foreign Affairs in a statement. He added that tens of years of efforts had failed to achieve federal status for the island of Cyprus due to “the intransigent attitude of the Cypriot-Greek administration”. This island of Mediterranean has been divided since 1974 between the Republic of Cyprus – member of the European Union – which exercises its authority in the south, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) self-proclaimed in 1983 and only recognized by Turkey. Turkey defends the positions of Northern Cyprus “A new process of negotiations for a just, lasting and viable settlement of the Cyprus question could only begin if sovereign equality and equal international status were guaranteed to the Turkish-Cypriot people,” continued the Turkish minister. The United Nations Security Council unanimously adopted, on Friday, a declaration in favor of a settlement of the Cypriot conflict “based on a bi-communal and bilateral federation with political equality” and explicitly condemning the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ” unilateral actions that go against its resolutions “. The members of the Council “condemn the announcement made in Cyprus by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders on July 20, 2021 of the new reopening of part of the enclosed area of ​​Varosha. The Security Council expresses its deep regret at these unilateral actions which go against its resolutions and its previous declarations, “we can still read in this approved text, obtained by AFP and which was to be officially approved during the day. Varosha, symbol of a stuck conflict The Council also calls for “the immediate withdrawal” of this measure and that “of all changes operated in Varosha since October 2020”. It “stresses the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha under UN administration.” During a visit to North Cyprus on Tuesday, President Erdogan estimated that “no progress in negotiations (could) be made without accepting that there are two peoples and two states”. He had also announced the continued reopening of Varosha, a ghost town symbolizing the division of this island. His positions were condemned on Wednesday by the United States, Greece, the UN, Russia and the European Union. Negotiations for a settlement of the conflict have been deadlocked since 2017. With AFP

