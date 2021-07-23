EXPLANATION: Does the suspension end Giuliani’s career in law?





CHICAGO – The days of practicing law for the anti-mob prosecutor who became a key figure for pushing Donald Trump’s false claims about the 2020 election may be over.

Rudy Giulianis law license has already been suspended in his home state. This suspension, in practice, may well amount to a national suspension.

A New York appeals court took action in June, saying Giuliani’s attempt to discredit the election was so blatant it poses an immediate threat to the public.

Here’s a look at the implications for Giuliani, 77:

WHAT IS THE RIPPING EFFECT IN OTHER STATES?

States have an interest in eliminating lawyers deemed unethical. So when a state takes action against a lawyer, other states usually take the same action.

This means there will be few, if any, places Giuliani can practice law or appear in court on behalf of clients as long as his New York license is suspended.

States seek to mirror the disciplinary actions of other states under what is known as Rule 22 on Reciprocal Discipline, modeled on the recommendations of the American Bar Association. All states have a version.

HOW DOES THE SUSPENSION STOP HIM FROM PRACTICE OTHERS?

Lawyers do not necessarily need a legal license in a state to represent clients in a court hearing. They can file a petition asking a state or federal judge to grant them permission to participate. Motions called pro hac vice, which means for this occasion “in Latin are regularly granted.

But lawyers like Giuliani, who are no longer in good standing in their home country, are unlikely to get the deal.

The importance of a clean criminal record has been illustrated by Giuliani himself in an election dispute.

Weeks after the Nov. 6 election, he was granted permission to represent Trump in federal court in Pennsylvania, where he does not have a law degree. It was granted on the basis of his then valid New York license.

In his petition, Giuliani listed several courts in which he was licensed to practice, including all courts in New York and the District of Columbia. As required, he also verified that he had never seen his license suspended and that he had not been the subject of any disciplinary proceedings. This is no longer true.

HAVE JURISDICTIONS OTHER THAN NEW YORK ACTION?

Yes. The District of Columbia Court of Appeals in July highlighted New York’s decision to suspend Giuliani from his practice in Washington courts at least until disciplinary proceedings unfold in New York. The two-page decision cited the district’s reciprocal discipline rule requiring it to reflect New York’s suspension.

Giuliani’s law license was already inactive in Washington, meaning he should have paid dues and applied to start practicing in the city anyway. The DC court ruling means that, even if he wanted to, he can no longer seek practice in the city.

New York requires attorneys with suspended licenses in the state to notify regulators in other states themselves. It is not known if Giuliani has done this for all the states in which he is licensed in law.

Regulators can also be notified of a suspension in another state through a national database maintained by the ABA. On Wednesday, there was no record of Giulianis being suspended in New York. The normal notification process can take several weeks.

WHAT REASON NEW YORK GIVEN FOR THE SUSPENSION?

The New York Court of Appeals said Giuliani not only made false statements, but may have made them knowing they were false.

Among the examples he gave, Giulianis claims that thousands of votes in Philadelphia were cast on behalf of deceased people, including, he claimed, late former boxing champion Joe Frazier.

WHAT’S NEXT IN THE NEW YORK PROCESS?

The New York court is expected to make a final ruling on the Giulianis license after additional depositions, hearings and testimony. This mostly confidential process could take months or even years.

For now, the suspension is considered provisional. A final decision could include a fixed-term suspension or delisting for Giuliani. A simple reprimand would also be an option.

The harsh language of the June court ruling, however, suggests that Giuliani could consider the most severe penalty, said Bruce Green, director of the Louis Stein Center for Law and Ethics at Fordham University School of Law.

After reading the opinion of the courts, I would say the odds (of delisting) are pretty good, he said.

HOW DID GIULIANI RESPOND?

Giuliani suggested to WABC-AM that the New York court ruling was part of an effort to silence me. He added: They want Giuliani to shut up.

In court documents, Giuliani said his election statements were protected by the First Amendment and that he did not knowingly make any false statements.

Lawyers for Giulianis said they were confident his license would be reinstated after a fuller hearing into the issues.

WHAT IS THE STRENGTH OF THE SUSPENSION ON GIULIANI?

He will no longer be able to step in and wage battles in the courts on Trump’s behalf. While most other lawyers balked at Trump’s post-election legal theories, Trump relied heavily on Giuliani’s eagerness and, some say, lack of scruples to help.

Otherwise, Giuliani didn’t show much enthusiasm for courtroom work. Before he began representing Trump in a vote count dispute, court records indicate that Giuliani had not appeared in court as a lawyer since 1992.

The suspension of his lawyer’s license cannot have a direct impact on his lobbying work or his activity as a security consultant. But that comes on top of the damage to the reputation of Giuliani, whose widely hailed work as an American lawyer in New York City had helped him become the city’s mayor.

WHAT ABOUT OTHER TRUMP LAWYERS?

A Michigan federal judge is considering imposing fines or other penalties on several of them, including Sidney Powell and L. Lin Wood.

They had filed a lawsuit alleging that votes for Trump had been destroyed or replaced with votes for Joe Biden. The lawsuit was dropped after a judge found nothing but speculation and conjecture in the case.

Woods’ name was on the lawsuit, but he said his role was to tell Powell he would be available if she needed help. Powell said it was the duty of lawyers and the highest tradition in the practice of law to raise difficult and even unpopular issues.

