Was Dawn Butler right that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament?

Published

23 seconds ago

on

By

 


July 23, 2021

What was claimed

By January 2020, the economy had grown 73% under the Conservative government.

Our verdict

Incorrect. The economy grew 73% between 1990 and 2017, under Labor and Conservative governments. By January 2020, the economy had grown by about 20% since the Conservatives came to power in 2010.

What was claimed

The government has reinstated the nurses’ scholarship.

Our verdict

The government has reintroduced a non-repayable grant for all nursing students. However, nursing students must continue to pay their own tuition fees, without the contribution they received when applying for the old scholarship.

What was claimed

No country had a functional contact tracing application as of June 2020.

Our verdict

Several countries had operational contact tracing applications that had been downloaded millions of times. As of June 2020, it was not clear how effective any of them were in reducing the spread of Covid-19.

What was claimed

The government has invested an additional $ 34 billion in the NHS, which is a record increase.

Our verdict

This is the cash value of the increase announced between 2018/19 and 2023/24, but the value in real terms, which includes the effects of inflation, was $ 20.5 billion. There was at least as large an increase between 2004/5 and 2009/10.

What was claimed

Vaccines have broken the link between Covid-19 infections and serious illness or death.

Our verdict

Incorrect. People who have been vaccinated are much less likely to catch Covid-19, become seriously ill or die from it, but the link between infections and deaths has not been completely removed.

