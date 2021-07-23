Democrats condemn Trump’s ‘big lie’ but keep saying even worse themselves





Did you know that black people will no longer be allowed to vote in America? At least in the Republican-controlled states? It sounds a little improbable, but it’s a conclusion you might have come to had you taken seriously what President Joe Biden said in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Biden decried that Republicans have proposed changes to election laws like the attack on Jim Crow in the 21st century that attempts to suppress and subvert the right to vote in free and fair elections, an attack on democracy.

This is, to be polite, unbalanced nonsense.

Biden is old enough to remember what the real suppression of Jim Crow voters looked like. That meant zero black people were voting in places like Mississippi. It meant threats and violence against black people trying to register to vote. This meant an unfair application of literacy tests and voting taxes.

Requiring voters to present photo ID is no such thing: a large majority think it is reasonable.

And measures such as reducing the number of pre-election voting days in Georgia (there are zero in Bidens Delaware) or ending pandemic-inspired measures like drive-throttle voting in Harris County, Texas, won’t. are not the same. Not even close.

At the start of his speech, Biden exposed the Big Lie, a reference to Donald Trumps claiming that he actually won the 2020 election. But Bidens Jim Crow’s accusation is an even clearer example of the Big Lie and more dangerous because it is unlikely to be verified by most media.

If you want people to condemn a big lie, don’t tell it yourself.

In his critique of Trump, Biden invoked a long-standing standard of US policy.

In America, if you lose, you accept the results. You follow the Constitution. You try again. You are not calling the facts false and then trying to defeat the American experiment just because you are unhappy. He said the words, apparently unaware that they could apply to him and his own party.

You might not understand it if your only news sources are the New York Times and CNN.

But if you try to watch it, as Darryl Cooper does in leftist Glenn Greenwalds Substack, you might remember that Hillary Clinton and other Democrats didn’t accept the 2016 election results and passed months to push forward the hoax of collusion with Russia to delegitimize and end the Trump presidency.

We now know, Cooper wrote, that the FBI and other intelligence agencies carried out covert surveillance against members of the Trump campaign based on fabricated evidence by political agents working for the Clinton campaign, both before and after the elections.

He continued: We know those involved in the investigation knew the collusion charges were part of a campaign endorsed by Hillary Clinton … to vilify Donald Trump by stoking a scandal claiming interference from the security services. Russian.

As Cooper noted, for months many Trump supporters feared the accusations of collusion with Russia were true. Democrats insisted there was. Media like the Times and CNN have ignored or ridiculed the efforts of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes to show that there was nothing there.

Nunes was right, as became evident when Special Advocate Robert Mueller admitted in his report that he had no evidence of collusion. But the Times and other newspapers have not returned the Pulitzers they won for their stories of collusion with Russia.

Times editor Dean Baquet admitted during an angry meeting in a newsroom: The day Bob Mueller left the witness stand … to do it. As a result, were a bit caught off guard. I mean, this is what happens when a story looks a certain way for two years.

A tiny bit flat, translated into English, means completely wrong.

Did Baquet or other news media executives confess their error for their errors of judgment? Democrats who continued the hoax of collusion with Russia, like Inspector Javert, have they admitted their mistake? Not that I have seen.

Democrats who want to restore respect for the electoral process must stop calling harmless changes to electoral laws the removal of voters and a return to Jim Crow.

They and their media protectors must apologize for their multi-year campaign to delegitimize Donald Trump’s presidency by advancing a baseless hoax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/23/democrats-condemn-trumps-big-lie-but-keep-telling-ones-even-worse-ones-themselves/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos